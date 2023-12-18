SpaceX launches Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites – News 13 Orlando

Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink v2-mini satellites into orbit Monday night.

Falcon 9 successfully lifted off at 11:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 27.

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/HTFsESYl6B

The 45th Weather Squadron gave a 90 – 80% chance of favorable liftoff conditions, with only Thick Cloud Layers Rule being a concern.

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster, B1062, supporting this mission; which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and nine Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first-stage booster landed on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/MPTdwUzOIr

Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink v2-mini satellites into low-Earth orbit, joining the thousands of others in space working to provide internet service.

The Starlink company is owned by SpaceX.

Falcon 9 launches 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/U3Os3gyQNB

Before the launch, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ Dr. Jonathan McDowell has recorded the following information about the Starlink satellites.

5,077 are in orbit

5,041 in working order

4,500 are in operational orbit

