Apple iPhone 15 Release Date: Full Schedule Of Last-Minute Updates – Forbes

Apple iPhone 15 line-up.

So many questions have been answered: how many iPhone 15 colors will there be? Five. Will there be huge price increases? Actually, no, even the Pro Max matched last year’s price for 256GB storage. Will the iPhone switch to USB-C? You bet. But there are still plenty of questions to be addressed in terms of what will happen when, exactly. Here are the answers.

Friday, September 15 is the next big day. That’s when pre-orders begin for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone15 Pro Max. To be exact, at 5 a.m. Pacific. All four phones will go on sale at that time. There had been reports that the priciest iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, would be delayed, but all are coming at the same time. That said, it’s possible that the Max will have constrained supplies, so if that’s the one you’re after, it may be worth ordering as soon as you can, or being prepared to wait. The phones go on sale a week later.

We finally have a date for this: Monday, September 18. Apple doesn’t specify a time but it’s routinely at 10 a.m. Pacific, which equates to 1 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. U.K.

The new iOS software is compatible with every iPhone from iPhone Xs onwards and iPadOS 17 works with all iPads with the A10 Bionic chip or more recent.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro line-up.

Last year, the iPhone 14 reviews started appearing exactly a week after the keynote. If that schedule repeats itself, the iPhone 15 reviews will be published at 6 a.m. Pacific, Tuesday, September 19. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 coverage will start at 6 a.m. the day after, Wednesday, September 20. There will doubtless be reviews for the new Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C (which come with surprise extra features), but it’s not yet clear which day that might be.

Note that Apple could delay these dates or switch the order, but these are the days to keep an eye out for the first reviews.

That would be Friday, September 22. That’s when you can get in line to pick up an iPhone in store and the first online orders will be delivered. Of course, you will be able to buy it after that, too, but if you’re a keen early adopter, this is a big date for your diary.

