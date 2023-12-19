PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update (Season 22): APK download link for worldwide Android users – Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile Lite was developed to explicitly deliver an engaging battle royale experience to users with low-end devices. It requires only 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

The game calls for short and intense gameplay, with each match lasting for about 10 minutes. This article provides users with a guide to download the latest version of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Gamers who already have the older 0.20.0 version on their devices can download the latest update directly in-game. At the same time, other users can download the older version first and then update it to 0.20.1.

They can follow these steps:

Step 1: Gamers have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: They can click the ‘Download APK’ button to begin the download.

Step 3: Once it is complete, players must locate and install the APK and ensure that the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting has been enabled.

Step 4: Next, they should open PUBG Mobile Lite, and once the in-game patch is complete, users can enjoy playing the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile.

If users face an error stating “there was a problem parsing the package,” they can re-download the APK file from the website and follow the steps mentioned above.

