T-Mobile achieves new 5G first milestone – TmoNews

T-Mobile has achieved another 5G first– a data call leveraging uplink 5G carrier aggregation using its nationwide 5G standalone (SA) network. In tests, T-Mo’s engineers were able to reach uplink speeds of 207 Mbps, which is the fastest with sub-6 GHz spectrum.

In its release, T-Mobile revealed that they were able to achieve this thanks to its partnership with Nokia and Qualcomm. With the speed they reached, T-Mo conquered a first on a live commercial 5G standalone network in the country. T-Mobile also achieved the same speeds in its lab.

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson said:

“T-Mobile has led the industry with 5G standalone since 2020, and we’re continuing to drive breakthroughs that advance 5G technology around the globe. We’re building the most advanced 5G network in the world, opening the door for massive innovation and laying the foundation for new capabilities that will transform the world around us.”

This is T-Mobile’s combination of 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G and 1900 MHz. It won’t be long now until its customers with compatible devices can enjoy UL 5G carrier aggregation. T-Mobile plans to roll this out early next year.

You can learn more about the announcement here.

Source: T-Mobile

