Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.02 to Watch in May 2022 – The VR Soldier

Cryptocurrency markets continue their bearish trends as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle to hold support. Metaverse Crypto coins also struggle, with many seeing single-digit percent losses today. This is an excellent opportunity to start Dollar-Cost Averaging undervalued projects that could see significant upside during the next bull run. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins With a unit price below $0.02 to watch in May 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.

Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca (RACA) is a Metaverse and NFT ecosystem consisting of the USM Metaverse (the United States of Mars), an NFT-based game Metamon, and an NFT marketplace built on Ethereum.



Radio Caca is one of the most underrated projects, with a robust community and team supporting its development. Radio Caca’s Metamon NFT game enables users to earn rewards from participating in its ecosystem. In addition, users can currently explore its USM Metaverse, which allows players to interact with each other and visit various experiences.

Last but not least, Radio Caca also features an NFT marketplace which managed to reach over $40 million in trading volume within the first month of its operation, speaking to the tremendous potential of the project.

Moreover, Radio Caca’s long-term potential reflects in its world-class partnerships, which the project managed to secure over the past few months. For example, Radio Caca partnered with Hip-Hop artist French Montana for his upcoming album, Montega. In addition, the project dedicated $25 million in funding to build a unique 2D Metaverse themed after the rapper’s album.

Surprisingly, Radio Caca performed quite well today, rising by over 6% in the past 24 hours. Radio Caca is a must-watch in May 2022.

The primary utility asset for the platform is RACA, which includes ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions. RACA’s utility includes purchasing NFTs and interacting with its USM and Metamon Metaverses.

You can purchase RACA on Poloniex, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global, PancakeSwap, etc.

Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas (ATLAS) is another of our favorite projects currently significantly undervalued at a $20 million market cap. Star Atlas is a Solana-based Metaverse project building a next-generation space exploration game, territorial conquest, and political domination.



As one of the most anticipated games on the market with some of the best designs, Star Atlas is a must-watch in May 2022. Star Atlas will feature a spectacular MMORPG and RPG-themed gameplay to allow its players an immersive and engaging experience while earning rewards.

The platform’s Metaverse is still in development, but users can check out its NFT marketplace, which includes several collections for in-game assets such as structures, chips, equipment, items, and much more.

On May 2nd, Star Atlas partnered with The Sandbox to build the first interconnected cross-chain Metaverse. This partnership aims to revolutionize interoperability between the Solana and Ethereum blockchain.

When it comes to its economy, Star Atlas features a dual-token economy consisting of the ATLAS and POLIS tokens. ATLAS is the primary utility asset, while POLIS is the governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals and participate in the Star Atlas DAO.

You can buy ATLAS on Solana-based exchanges like FTX and Raydium. The token is also available on several centralized exchanges like Gate.io and Kraken.

Launched in July 2021, Metahero (HERO) is our top pick for the market’s most underrated and undervalued Metaverse crypto project. Metahero is building an ultra-realistic Metaverse enabling users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the Metaverse.



Utilizing next-generation scanning technology provided by their partner, Wolf Digital World, Metahero is looking to transform the Metaverse and onboard the next ten million users onto its platform.

Wolf Digital World is a 3D 16k scanning technology leader utilized by AAA game development teams like CD Project, the group behind Cyberpunk 2077, and The Witcher series.

With a current market capitalization of $82 million, Metahero is exceptionally undervalued. It’s clear that the project has long-term potential, which means HERO could show significant price growth during the next bull run.

When it comes to its economy, the native utility asset for the project is HERO, a BEP-20 token built on the BNB chain. HERO will be utilized to pay for scanning services and interact with its Metaverse in tandem with the DOME token, which is the primary token for Metahero’s Everdome – the actual name of its Metaverse.

You can purchase HERO on Hotcoin Global, LATOKEN, OKX, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, etc.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.

Image Source: choochart/123RF

Mark is a 28 year old internet entrepreneur. He is a bitcoin enthusiast and a technology addict. He loves writing and educating readers about the newest tech trends.

