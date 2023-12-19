Your Google Pixel Phone's September Update Arrived – Droid Life

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

The arrival of Android 14 is not today, it seems, with Google releasing the September Android update for its Pixel phone and device line-up. The latest Pixel update is here as the September security patch for the Pixel 4a 5G up through the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Fold.

For those not running any form of a beta update, you should start to receive this update as early as today, September 18. For those enrolled in the Android Beta Program, be on the lookout shortly for Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1, which Google said should show up this week. As far as the official Android 14 release goes, we might not see it until the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are announced early in October.

And that out of the way, the rest of the September Pixel update details are as follows.

Google did not list any specific changes or bug fixes for this month, only noting that the update “includes security patches for Pixel users.”

Again, Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

