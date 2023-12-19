New Generative AI Innovations in Adobe Express Accelerate New Era of 'Creativity for All' – Adobe



LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Today, at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled new AI-powered Generative Fill and Text to Template, plus Translate and Drawing and Painting features in Adobe Express, accelerating a new era of “Creativity for All.” By bringing even more AI capabilities to the all-in-one creativity app, Adobe Express makes it fast, easy and fun for users of all skill levels to make and share standout content.



Express users can now use Generative Fill, the creative co-pilot powered by Firefly, to easily insert, remove or replace objects, people and more in any image using just a description. The new Text to Template generative AI capability, built on the new Firefly Design Model, makes getting started with a design even easier, giving users the ability to generate extraordinary, editable templates using just a text description, to create professional-quality social posts, posters, flyers and digital cards in seconds. Translate spares users time localizing content with the choice of 45 languages. The new Drawing and Painting capabilities add over 50 fun multicolor paint and decorative brushes, mimicking charcoal, pencil, watercolor textures, plus student-friendly drawing templates, available in the Express for Education offering, to make designing beautiful effects like flowers, hearts and more, simple and quick.

With groundbreaking generative AI designed to be safe for commercial use, Express is revolutionizing how people and businesses around the world turn ideas into standout content and stunning social media campaigns. Express is being used by millions of users globally—from students to solopreneurs to creative professionals to small businesses to the largest enterprises—to create captivating social content, compelling videos, visually stunning PDFs, digital cards and flyers, engaging book reports and standout resumes and more.

“The groundbreaking AI-first innovations in Express are empowering our Creative Cloud members and creators of all levels to bring their ideas to life in completely new ways that are fast, easy and fun,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. “Express users are generating hundreds of millions of beautiful images using the latest AI-powered features. We’re excited to be rolling out even more revolutionary AI-first capabilities across image creation, design, video, audio, PDFs and more, in the coming months.”

Express for Creative Cloud Members

Express, which has seen a 65% increase in active monthly users quarter over quarter, is the perfect complement to Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Acrobat, making it seamless to import, edit and sync assets across applications to collaborate in real-time, action quick tasks like remove background, social media creations or concept approval, while empowering teams to stay on brand. Most Creative Cloud plans include the paid version of Express Premium. Creative Cloud and Express Premium subscribers receive monthly Generative Credits that can be used for Firefly-generated content.

Express for Enterprises

Express bridges workflows between creative professionals and marketers through integrations into Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud applications and democratizes creativity beyond design teams by giving enterprise users the ability to create, collaborate and deliver on brand content velocity at scale. Express with Firefly is now directly integrated into AEM Assets, enabling employees across an organization to generate beautiful, ready-to-share content, democratizing creativity across the entire Enterprise. Additionally, enterprise users can access AEM Assets directly within Express, empowering organizations to directly access and publish assets.

“As more and more fans tune in to women’s sports and the NWSL, our creative team needs resources that can continue to scale with us,” said Maureen Raisch, creative director at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). “Adobe Express empowers our team with all the necessary tools we need to succeed – from designing standout content for social with ready-made templates to generating championship-worthy logos and images from AI-powered features and everything else in between, we’re able to raise the creative game.”

“Creating compelling social posts are a core part of what we deliver as a team. Embracing Adobe Express has allowed us to work in ways that are efficient, effective and scalable,” said Lee Prior, Head of Tesco Creative Studio. “It’s now easier than ever to produce on-brand digital content for our customers. Plus, with Adobe Express’s animation capabilities, we can create high-impact posts fast, saving hours of time and reducing our out-sourcing costs.”

Express for Small Businesses, Solopreneurs and Students

Small and medium business owners, solopreneurs, social media influencers, students and more can easily plan, schedule, preview and publish standout content, all from one place. Express for Teams is now available for small and medium businesses, allowing for easy license management so every business user can easily and quickly design stunning on-brand content. New Drawing and Painting capabilities and templates make it easy for students to use patterns such as flowers, leaves, hearts and more to easily get started designing beautiful effects for school projects. More than 56M students and educators around the world already have access to Express to collaborate in real-time to create stunning digital portfolios, shared projects, flyers, flashcards, animated videos and more.

Latest Innovations in Express

Growing Partner Ecosystem

The recent introduction of Express add-ons for developers unlocks even more creative and innovative workflows for users. Creators can quickly add assets to their projects from popular storage integrations, access design elements such as 3D illustrations and artwork, and leverage marketing optimization and accessibility tools like attention heat maps, color blindness simulations and much more.

Through the Express Embed SDK, Express is now available on partner surfaces, bringing the capabilities to users right when they need them in the applications they’re already using. Adobe has teamed up with Wix, a leading platform for creators and businesses to build, manage and grow an online brand, to bring the best of Express to Wix users. Through the Wix Media Manager, users can edit and polish images for webpages and add effects, animations, text, shapes, icons and more.

Adobe is also collaborating with Google Chrome to help students, creators and businesses access the best of Express across Google’s platforms. The all-new Express is now available on Google Chromebooks across the U.S., making it effortless for K-12 students and teachers to create engaging multimedia class projects that combine videos, posters, web pages, animations and more. The Google Drive add-on for Express enables users to browse and import assets from their Google Drive folders directly into Express. Users can now save creative assets back to their Google Drive for use in other Google apps, including Slides and Docs. Additionally, all users can now download the Express for Chrome extension to access the Express web app from the browser, and instantly generate custom images and text effects with Firefly, perform video editing and image quick actions and unlock creative workflows with access to the full all-in-one editor web app. Adobe Express is now available on the all-new Google Chromebook Plus device as part of an exclusive bundle offered with purchase, which includes three months free of Photoshop on the web and Adobe Express Premium.

Availability

Users can access the new Express for desktop for free. The latest version of Express for mobile is currently in beta, find out more or join the beta list here. For existing Creative Cloud members, the Express Premium plan is included. The Express and Firefly enterprise offering is now available.

