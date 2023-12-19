Apple's New iPhone 15 Pro Colours Revealed, Says Report • iPhone in Canada Blog – iPhone in Canada



Apple usually debuts a new colour for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, and now according to 9to5Mac we have some specific details.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will now showcase a distinct dark blue shade, predicted to be this year’s standout colour. This new hue is set to replace the deep purple from the previous cycle, challenging previous rumours about a possible crimson introduction.

While the Pro series is getting a tint with dark blue, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won’t be left behind. According to unnamed sources, these models will be available in an array of vibrant colours, including black, green, blue, yellow, and pink. Historically, Apple switches up this colour lineup during the spring, and this cycle might see a similar trend.

Apple is also bidding farewell to the iconic gold finish that has adorned its Pro line since the iPhone XS in 2018, says 9to5Mac. Instead, we’ll apparently see a grey colour that will embrace the new titanium finish.

Leaker Majin Bu seemingly corroborated the 9to5Mac report, saying, “Apple will introduce new colors for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. I’m talking about dark blue, titanium gray and some sort of black. You can clearly see the colour shades from the iPhone 15 Pro connectors,” and sharing images below:

The iPhone maker will likely send out invites to the media next week to announce its September event, which many expect to take place on the 12th.

Update: Check out the mock-up below from Ian Zelbo of this new potential iPhone 15 Pro colour:

Mockup of the “Titan Gray” iPhone 15 Pro

