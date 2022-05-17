2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program – Department of Finance – State of Delaware – Delaware.gov

2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was signed on April 14, 2022. More Info

The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was created by House Bill 360. This legislation created a “relief rebate,” which is a one-time direct payment of $300 per adult Delaware resident. This relief is intended to help Delawareans facing higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump.

The Delaware Department of Finance will issue the one-time payment of $300 to individuals who have already filed their 2020 Delaware resident personal income taxes by the due date. This payment will be made to each taxpayer, including those who jointly filed. Taxpayers do not have to take additional action to receive the $300 check.

Governor Carney signed into law House Bill 360. This legislation created the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program.

Individuals who have already filed 2020 Delaware resident personal income tax returns will be issued their one-time 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate check of $300.



The Department of Finance will develop a pathway for qualifying adult Delaware residents who did not file a 2020 Delaware tax return to receive a rebate. Additional information will be announced as it is becomes available.





You can look up the status of your rebate using our online tool. Please note, you will need to enter your social security number and other information from your tax filing.







The program was developed in consideration of the economic hardships experienced by Delaware families as they emerge from a two-year pandemic and face generationally high grocery and energy costs.

House Bill 360 authorized the Secretary of Finance to work with other state agencies over the next six months to develop a pathway for each adult Delaware resident who did not file a 2020 Delaware tax return to receive a rebate. These provisions are also conditioned on future appropriations not yet made by the General Assembly. This website and related FAQs will be updated as more information becomes available.





Website: de.gov/rebate

Email: dor_rebate@delaware.gov

Call: (302)-577-8200

(Select option 1 for 2022 Delaware Rebate information)





Fellow Delawareans,

By the end of May 2022, many Delawareans will be issued a $300 check from the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program. In light of a significant State budget surplus, the General Assembly approved this one-time rebate for each Delaware taxpayer, and I signed the legislation into law. I’d like to thank the General Assembly and State Treasurer Colleen Davis for making this rebate a priority.

Every taxpayer I talk to expects us to manage their money in a way that’s responsible and sustainable over the long term. The 2022 Delaware Rebate Program is part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and our ​communities – while continuing to build our reserves to prepare Delaware for the future.

The last two years have been challenging for every Delaware family. But Delawareans have proven their resilience. Our hope is these direct payments will provide some measure of relief for you and your family. Thank you for everything you’re doing to move our state forward.

Sincerely,

Governor John Carney











source