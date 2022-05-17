Disney+ Hotstar New Plans To Go Live From 1 September. All You Need To Know | Mint – Mint

The new Disney+ Hotstar plans start at ₹ 499 and go up to ₹ 1,499 per year

499 and go up to 1,499 per year These new plans will impact all new users and eventually even existing users

Disney+ Hotstar had introduced new plans and subscription model in the month of July. The new plans will come into effect from 1 September 2021. These new plans will impact all new users and eventually even existing users. Disney+ Hotstar’s new pricing model is based on the number of users and the streaming quality.

Existing subscribers that already have a subscription will continue to enjoy the same benefits as before till their subscription period ends.

The new plans start at ₹499 and go up to ₹1,499 per year. One difference that earlier subscribers will notice is the inclusion of all content. Earlier, users without Premium subscription could not access content such as Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime, 20th Century, and Searchlight Pictures. After the new plans are in place, the extensive content library will be the same for subscribers of the lowest and the highest plan.

₹499/year Plan

The cheapest plan to get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription now stands at ₹499. However, the streaming quality has been limited to HD and the content will only be available on mobile phones. Streaming giant Netflix also offers a similar plan but it costs much higher at ₹199 per month.

₹899/year Plan

This plan which might be popular for subscribers who would like to stream Disney+ Hotstar content on TVs will offer the benefit of streaming HD content on two devices simultaneously. The two devices can be a tablet, TV, or even a mobile.

₹1,499/year Plan

The flagship plan offers content in 4K and this will be a major upgrade compared to previous plans as users will be able to stream content simultaneously on four devices.

Once the number of users exceeds four, one of the previous logged in accounts will automatically log out.



