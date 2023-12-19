Gekko revealed as Valorant Agent 22: Release window, abilities & more – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games

Gekko is one of the latest addition to the ranks of Agents in Valorant.

Valorant’s roster is set to grow yet again with the next new Agent, Gekko. From a breakdown of the new character’s abilities to his release date, here’s all you need to know about Gekko.

Valorant’s newest Agent, Gekko, is set to join the fight and increase the agents’ roster to a total of 21. Several agents have paved their way into the game ever since Valorant was officially launched on June 2, 2020. Harbor was the most recent addition but that distinction will now be taken over by Agent 22, Gekko.

Now that his full set of abilities has been revealed, here’s all there is to know about the American Agent, Gekko.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Gekko is going to be an Initiator in the game. He is the sixth Initiator after Sova, Breach, Skye, KAY/O, and Fade. Before his official announcement, Gekko was codenamed ‘SmokeDancer’, according to a prominent leaker, ‘ValorLeaks’.

Why settle for one, when you can have five?

Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. pic.twitter.com/2mdB1WQgox

Joe Killeen, the Narrative Writer of Gekko had this to say: “Deciding what to call Gekko’s abilities was a unique challenge compared to past Agents. Each ability was also one of Gekko’s buddies, characters unto themselves.” More on that below.

Given that Gekko has an arsenal of creatures at his disposal, he can influence a round in a number of ways. Be it allowing Wingman to defuse, plant the Spike or throw Mosh like a grenade, there’s plenty he can do. Below is a look at his entire kit.

Gekko is officially set to release as part of Episode 6 Act 2 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He will join the game along with all new content in the latest battle pass.

Gekko was revealed on March 4 ahead of the grand final of VCT LOCK//IN. The unveiling happened during a showmatch featuring Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and Leonardo ‘frttt’ Braz, who played with the new Agent. tarik and frttt picked other content creators and Valorant pros for this one-of-a-kind showmatch.

