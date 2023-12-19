The Empowerment Token, Dohrnii (DHN), primary lists on Bitmart – CryptoDaily

Dohrnii, the leading gamified learn-to-earn Crypto Education app, is listing its token $DHN on BitMart, a global centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) and shortly after on PancakeSwap a decentralized exchange (DEX).

Details of the DHN token listing on Bitmart:

Trading Date – 12 April 2022

Trading Time – 3pm EDT / 9pm CET

Trading Pair – DHN / USDT

Details of the DHN token listing on PancakeSwap:

Trading Date – 21 April 2022

Trading Time – 12pm EDT / 6pm CET

Trading Pair – DHN / BUSD + DHN / BNB

Dohrnii’s objective is to democratize access to Crypto Education, using a gamified app.

You can think of it as the Duo Lingo for the Crypto industry.

The app will allow users to have a structured learning journey that is engaging, fun and rewarding.



More than just an individual journey, the Dohrnii app includes Social features, such as a leaderboard, leagues and friends.

On the app, users can challenge and compete against each other, by playing fun games.

The platform uses a Learn-to-Earn model, where users are rewarded with prizes as they successfully complete the curriculum.

DHN is a multichain utility token that allows users to get the most out of the Dohrnii ecosystem. The token can also be staked on the native Dohrnii Wallet.

Coin Info

$DHN is created to serve as a form of empowerment or reward for all participants contributing to the Dohrnii ecosystem. $DHN was designed to serve as the main compensation framework. The overall aim is to make DHN the world’s leading empowerment token.

The total supply of DHN tokens is 372,000,000 DHN. The token plays a vital role in the Dohrnii platform, with 30% allocated to Ecosystem and development, 20% for community and marketing, 10% for the team, 20% for the token sale, 10% for foundation reserves, 5% for liquidity, and the other 5% for advisors.

DHN will be listed on BitMart trading platform at (9 PM CET) on April 12, 2022. Investors interested in the token can trade DHN/USDT pairs on BitMart. The listing of DHN will enhance Dohrnii’s vision of developing the crypto industry and bringing more opportunities to every member of the community.

BitMart, founded in 2018, is a trading platform with users from across 180 countries, and it has more than 1000 digital currencies or tokens. BitMart provides trading services in digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Tether, and Ethereum (ETH). With such a volume of cryptocurrency options, BitMart is a great exchange for investors looking to invest in solid projects.

