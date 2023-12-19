iPhone 16 microphones, paranoia, and Emergency SOS – Yahoo Finance

This week, we're all being spied on — a little — while some sources are hearing news about iPhone 16 microphones, and others are having their lives saved by Emergency SOS on their iPhones.

Hosts William Gallagher and Wes Hilliard get into the good and bad of Stage Manager plus the good and great of Mac versus iPad, before remembering that there is news about governments spying on us, about what the iPhone 16 will do with better microphones, and more.

Listen to the latest AppleInsider podcast.

That one about the microphones is curious, especially if you've never particularly thought about whether the current ones are in some way deficient. They're not, of course, or at least it seems they are not for what we normally do with phone calls, voice memos, and Siri.

Except Siri is the key. The improved microphones will seemingly come alongside further AI developments that together will mean Siri is much better.

Siri might even be so much better that it can explain how a certain tinfoil-hat-like accusation of spying saw Apple saying yes, it's true.

