Google Pixel 8a allegedly leaks with rounded design [Gallery] – 9to5Google

Well, it’s happening already. With just a couple of weeks to go before the Pixel 8 makes its debut, an unexpectedly early leak of what’s claimed to be the Google Pixel 8a has already hit the web.

Images posted by @yabhishekhd on Twitter/X this morning show off what is allegedly the Google Pixel 8a, in an early look that might just be the earliest we’ve ever seen a Google device in hands-on images. The leak shows a device that has two cameras in a pill-shaped cutout and with the entire device having a blue color similar to what we’ve seen in Pixel 8 Pro leaks.

The images further show the phone’s updated shape, which is much more rounded in the corners compared to the existing Pixel 7a, and more in line with what we’ve seen of the rest of the Pixel 8 series. The side of the phone has a matte finish to the metal, but the back has a glossy finish, which is in line with what the Pixel 7a offered.

One image of the front of the device shows the display, which has very rounded corners, but also fairly big bezels by modern standards. This comes as no surprise for a PIxel A-Series device, though, as they’ve traditionally had compromises in this area.

It’s claimed that Pixel 8a will be running on a Tensor G3 chip, which is to be expected, and also carries the codename “Akita.” That codename first popped up in a leaked roadmap of Google’s Pixel plans through 2025.

Given the timing alone, this leak is worth taking with a grain of salt, but nothing about it seems particularly out of line. Following Google’s usual schedule, this device would likely see its debut around Google I/O next year (May), but with a leak this early, pretty much anything is on the table.

The Pixel 8 series, meanwhile, launches October 4.

