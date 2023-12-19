Microsoft is forcing Windows 10 November 2019 Update on people – BetaNews



Microsoft has started to push the Windows 10 November 2019 Update (Windows 10 version 1909) onto users.

Keen to get as many people as possible running the latest version of Windows, the company says that it will “automatically initiate” the upgrade process for people currently running Windows 10 October 2018 Update (Windows 10 version 1809).

Microsoft is being so aggressive with this update in order to avoid people finding themselves in the position of running an unsupported version of Windows 10. Support for 1809 is due to end in May 2020 which may seem like a long way off, but Microsoft is keen to get as many people as possible up to date sooner rather than later to avoid issues further down the road.

In a message posted on the Windows 10 Health Dashboard Microsoft says:

Beginning today, we will slowly start the phased process to automatically initiate a feature update for devices running the October 2018 Update (Windows 10, version 1809) Home and Pro editions, keeping those devices supported and receiving the monthly updates that are critical to device security and ecosystem health. We are starting this rollout process several months in advance of the end of service date to provide adequate time for a smooth update process.

This is not the first time Microsoft has forced a feature update on Windows 10 users, and it is unlikely to be the last. Without updating to Windows 10 November 2019 Update, people will no longer receive security updates when May rolls around.

