DeFi Exchange PancakeSwap to Deploy Version 3 on BNB Smart Chain in April – Yahoo Finance

Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today

PancakeSwap, a leading multichain decentralized exchange (DEX), will launch its version 3 in the first week of April, developers told CoinDesk on Monday.

PancakeSwap, like other DEXs, relies on smart contracts to allow users to swap cryptocurrencies without intermediaries, earning revenue on each swap and distributing a cut of that revenue to liquidity providers in the form of rewards.

V3 will be available only on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is known for its fast and low-cost transactions. PancakeSwap also is deployed on the Aptos and Ethereum networks.

The upgrade adds features such as improved liquidity provisioning, competitive trading fees, trading incentives and yield-farming tools.

Such products are expected to attract more capital, increase protocol revenue, and ultimately bolster PancakeSwap's value proposition among investors.

The DEX held over $2.4 billion in locked tokens as of Monday. It has processed $438 billion in trading volume since its April 2021 launch, making it among the most widely used decentralized-finance (DeFi) protocols. Its native cake (CAKE) tokens have a market capitalization of $670 million.

PancakeSwap burned $27 million on cake tokens in a planned event during European morning hours on Monday. Burns refers to the permanent deletion of tokens from the total supply, which may contribute to price increases if demand outstrips supply.

The 7 million burned tokens were generated from fees earned from PancakeSwap's trading, lottery, non-fungible-token marketplace and prediction markets, the company said in a tweet.

🔥 7,153,999 $CAKE just burned – that’s $27M!

💰 Trading fees (Swap and Perpetual): 255k CAKE ($958k) +80%

🔮 Prediction: 84k CAKE ($315k) +31%

🎟️ Lottery&Pottery: 35k CAKE ($132k) +44%

🔒 NFT Market, Profile & Factory: 560 CAKE ($2k) +4% pic.twitter.com/PFeMFxIN9c

— PancakeSwap 🥞 #Multichain (@PancakeSwap) March 6, 2023

You won't find Buffett chasing the latest stock market trends, but his investment company does own some prominent AI stocks.

Net worth is the difference between your assets – what you own – and your liabilities – what you owe. This figure represents your financial health at a given point in time, providing a snapshot of your current financial position. But understanding the distinction between average net worth and median net worth is crucial when […] The post Average vs. Median Net Worth appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

While retirees may be chagrined to discover that taxes don’t end when they leave the workforce, an unseen threat looms behind the U.S. tax code. The Social Security tax torpedo is as destructive as it sounds, blowing up the budgets of unsuspecting retired folks eagerly awaiting their first Social Security check. Having a clear understanding […] The post How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Torpedo appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

These stocks have raised their payouts every year for decades and could keep doing so for the rest of your days.

Most Wall Street analysts see PayPal as a stock worth buying, but one analyst in particular sees triple-digit upside for shareholders.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The news comes after United Auto Workers union said in November it is launching a first-of-its-kind push to publicly organize the entire nonunion auto sector in the U.S., including Tesla, after winning new contracts with the Detroit Three automakers. The company's managers delivered the news to salaried employees, the report stated, adding that four employees from different departments told Bloomberg News they believe the move was widespread.

The gene editing company said the resignation wasn’t the result of any disagreement with the company.

Even after posting solid results so far in 2023, these four stocks still offer long-term multibagger potential.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) stock was trading at $59.93 at the end of extended trading hours on Dec.13. The stock price dropped approximately 4.8% year-to-date, and the current market capitalization is $258.8 billion. The 52-week price range fluctuated between $51.55 to $64.99. The American beverage company has a dividend yield of 3.14%. The company’s board declared a dividend of $0.46 per share in October, payable on Dec.15. In its 10-Q filing, the company disclosed that the dividend expenses for t

The holding company Warren Buffett has managed since 1965 is already most of the way there.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reachead $17.95 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.62% change compared to its last close.

These stocks each have reached an important turning point that could signal growth ahead.

These Dow stocks could be big winners in the new year.

All things considered, Nio had an excellent year in 2023.

Is uranium's bull run done?

Nvidia provides data that it says disproves the dominance of AMD's upcoming AI chip system.

With real estate investment trusts (REITs) showing strength following the Federal Reserve's recent announcement of three possible rate cuts in 2024, analysts are scurrying to update their ratings on REITs. A positive start to the week was solidified by two analysts at JP Morgan upgrading six REITs from a cross-section of REIT subsectors. All six REITs were upgraded from Neutral to Overweight. Take a look at the six REITs receiving upgrades this week. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a Kansas City, M

These dividend payers offer attention-getting yields and a chance for significant growth of your principal investment.

New technologies bring with them new demands on security, and we’ve all learned the vocabulary of the digital world’s risks: spyware and malware, malignant ads and phishing, hacking and ransomware. It seems the threats are never-ending. The increase in malevolent software attacks has driven a related increase in regulatory requirements, that is helping to push increased cybersecurity spending by both public and private businesses. A run of recent, high-profile, cyberattacks has simply driven tha

This market-beater is fixated on pleasing its members.

source