Amazon releases Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet and a dock for Alexa – GSMArena.com

Ivan 28 June 2018

Amazon has launched a new Kids Edition of its Fire HD 10 tablet which comes with unchanged internals compared to the 2017 device, but some cool kid-friendly features.

For starters it has a colorful kid-proof rubber case (in blue, purple or yellow), 2 years of warranty and 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited with access to special apps, games, videos and books, and additional parental controls. Parents can limit what content their child can see and how much screen time it gets.



Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet

The tablet is on pre-order for $199 – $50 more than the regular Fire HD 10 – and starts shipping on July 11. FreeTime Unlimited costs $36 a year, after the first free year.

The Show Mode Charging Dock comes in two sizes – one for the Fire HD 8 tablet and one for the Fire HD 10 and is transforms those devices into a full-screen Alexa experience.

Once docked, the tablet will display an Alexa homescreen which listens to any voice commands and can play videos, TV shows, show books and play games.

Show Mode Dock

The Show Dock is on pre-order for a special price of $35 and $50 for the 8-inch and 10-inch dock respectively and will ship on July 12. After that date the docks will cost $40 and $55.

