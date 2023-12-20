The Top 10 Free Apps Every Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick Owner Should Have In July 2023 – Cord Cutters News



By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Do you own a Fire TV or Fire TV Stick from Amazon? They are great streaming players that let you access a ton of paid content like Paramount+, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more. But the Fire TV also has a ton of 100% free streaming services that every cord cutter should try.

Now you likely know of Amazon’s Freevee streaming service as its content is right on the home screen, but what about other great options to stream free movies and TV shows legally?

So today, I am breaking down my top 10 list of the free Fire TV apps and TV shows every cord cutter should have!

Now, this list is in no particular order, and picking just 10 was hard, but here is my top 10 list of my favorite in no particular order.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV has become a leader in the world of free ad-supported content. Owned by Paramount, it has a huge collection of Paramount programming plus content from 3rd parties. You will find 100+ HD channels and over 1,000 movies and TV episodes.

You can add Pluto TV to your Fire TV HERE.

The Roku Channel

Wait, Roku on the Fire TV? Yup, you can watch Roku’s free streaming service, The Roku Channel, on your Fire TV. Not only do you get 100_ live channels and a ton of on-demand movies and TV shows, but you also get original programming like the Weird Al movie that can only be found on The Roku Channel.

You can add The Roku Channel to your Fire TV HERE.

Local Now

Originally Local Now only streamed your local weather and news, but now it has added a ton of live channels, movies, and TV shows. Later this year, Local Now will also stream local PBS channels for free.

You can Local Now to your Fire TV HERE.

Tubi

Tubi is now owned by Fox, meaning it has a ton of Fox programming on it. Plus, Tubi has recently struck a deal to bring Warner Bros. Discovery programming to Tubi. Just recently, we have started to see some of this programming, including older HBO Max programs, show up on Tubi. Making this a must-have for many Fire TV owners.

You can add Tubi to your Fire TV HERE.

Plex

If you just know Plex as a way to manage the media you own, there is so much more to it. Plex now also has a huge free ad-supported streaming service offering a ton of movies and TV Shows. If it has been some time since you tried Plex it may be time to try it again.

You can add Plex to your Fire TV HERE.

NewsON

Want local news and want it live? Let us be honest we can’t always be near an antenna to watch our local news, but with NewsON, you can watch local news live for free and on-demand from a long list of local affiliates.

You can add NewsON to your Fire TV HERE.

Haystack News

If your local channels are not on NewsON, it is probably on Haystack News. With Haystack news, you can watch local news stories, weather, and more but also get national and international news. Making Haystack News a great way to be up to date on what is happening around you in the world.

You can add Haystack News to your Fire TV HERE.

Crackle

Crackle is one of the oldest free ad-supported streaming services and still a great option. Full of content from a long list of partners makes Crackle a great option for movies and TV shows.

You can add Crackle to your Fire TV HERE.

Fawsome

With 1000s of movies and TV shows, Fawsome says they have new titles added every week. Plus, a huge catalog of every genre you could think of makes Fawsome one of the largest streaming services for fans looking for something particular. Make sure to check out Fawsome if you love free movies and TV shows.

You can add Fawsome to your Fire TV HERE.

There are my top 10 free apps for the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. It was very hard to pick just 10, so what legal services did I miss? Leave me a comment and let me know.

Disclaimer: To address the growing use of ad blockers we now use affiliate links to sites like http://Amazon.com, streaming services, and others. Affiliate links help sites like Cord Cutters News, stay open. Affiliate links cost you nothing but help me support my family. We do not allow paid reviews on this site. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

