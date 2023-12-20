Amazon Prime Video & Disney+ Hotstar: 13 new movies & shows releasing in September 2023 that deserve to be on your watchlist – GQ India

Australia
The September calendars of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are filled with interesting titles, including The Wheel of Time Season 2, Gen V, Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, and more. Brimming with action, mystery, thrill, drama and comedy, these upcoming titles have the potential to keep you entertained throughout the month. Take a look at all the options and make sure to add them to your must-watch list.
Amazon Prime Video:
After a long wait, Rosamund Pike has finally returned with the much-awaited second season of The Wheel of Time, a fantasy drama based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s novel series. The new season will continue from where the previous part ended and focus on Pike’s character, Moiraine, a powerful sorceress who decides to embark on a journey with five young villagers in the hope of finding the true reincarnation of the Dragon — the one prophesied to save/end the world. Scroll down to check out more exciting titles arriving on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar this month.
Inspired by actual events, Sitting in Bars with Cake tells the story of two best friends, Jane and Corinne, whose lives take an unexpected twist when the latter motivates the former to commit to a year of baking and bringing the cakes to the bar, where she’ll meet people. The Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion starrer is another exciting option arriving on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Bambai Meri Jaan is a ten-part crime thriller set in post-independence Mumbai, where a young man finds himself torn between his father’s legacy and his journey in the underworld. Created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, the upcoming drama stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in prominent roles.
Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen come together for Amazon Prime Video’s new thriller, Wilderness, based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name. The plot of the So Yong Kim directorial revolves around a young British couple whose dream holiday turns into a nightmare. Will they give their relationship another chance or part ways?
Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming movie A Million Miles Away is a story of perseverance and sacrifice that tells the tale of Jose Hernandez, the first migrant farmworker to travel to space. Helmed by Alejandra Márquez Abella, the upcoming drama headlined by Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar, and Garret Dillahunt is another exciting option arriving later this month that deserves your attention.
After the phenomenal success of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick movie franchise, the makers have come out with a spin-off series that tells us how Winston Scott became the proprietor of The Continental, a haven for all assassins. The upcoming miniseries, developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Jessica Allain and Mishel Prada, among others.
Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, Cassandra is a biographical drama that tells the story of an ‘exotic’ wrestling character created by a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso who achieves fame and success in the wrestling world. The movie stars Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío and Raúl Castillo in pivotal roles.
Amazon Prime Video is all set to roll out a spin-off of The Boys later this month. The upcoming superhero drama, titled Gen V explores the first generations of superheroes who put their physical and moral boundaries to the test in a competition for their school. The series will feature Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Lizze Broadway in pivotal roles.
Disney+ Hotstar:
Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Sarah Jane Dias, Kashmira Pardeshi and Ayesha Raza Mishra come together for director Neeraj Panday’s thriller, The Freelancer. The series follows an ex-cop turned mercenary who accepts the job to rescue a young woman stuck in the war-torn country of Syria.
The makers of I Am Groot have geared up to return with another exciting season, focusing on Baby Groot, who finds himself in unwanted situations as he embarks on a journey to explore the vast universe.
Halle Bailey plays the role of Disney princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid, which tells the tale of a young princess who agrees to a deal with the evil sea witch to fulfil her dream of experiencing life on land.
Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Hiten Tejwani and Taher Shabbir join forces for director Bejoy Nambiar’s next, Kaala. The crime thriller follows an Intelligence Bureau officer who receives a complex case involving many criminal masterminds. High on action, drama, thrill and suspense, the upcoming drama is another exciting option for binge later this month.
Set in the 1990s, The Worst of Evil tells the tale of undercover police officers who infiltrate a criminal organization responsible for the illegal drug trade between Korea and other neighbouring countries. Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi headline the upcoming Korean drama.
