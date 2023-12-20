PancakeSwap (CAKE) – Price, Chart, Info – CryptoSlate

A web3 membership designed to empower you with cutting-edge insights and knowledge. Learn more ›

The global crypto market cap is $1.61 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $57.42 billion. The price of Bitcoin is $42,878.89 and BTC market dominance is 52.3%. The price of Ethereum is $2,206.64 and ETH market dominance is 16.3%. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Art, which gained 9%.

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange for swapping BEP20 tokens on Binance Smart Chain. PancakeSwap uses an automated market maker (AMM) model where users trade against a liquidity pool. Such pools are filled with users’ funds. They deposit them into the pool, receiving liquidity provider (or LP) tokens in return. They can use those tokens to reclaim their share, plus a portion of the trading fees.

The LP tokens are called FLIP tokens. PancakeSwap also allows users to farm additional tokens – CAKE and SYRUP. On the farm, users can deposit LP tokens, locking them up in a process that rewards users with CAKE. Users can stake CAKE tokens to receive SYRUP, which will have further functionality as governance tokens (and as tickets in a lotteries).

