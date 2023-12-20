More Xbox Game Pass Titles Confirmed, Including A Day-One Release In November – GameSpot

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

The Xbox Partner Preview event featured more Game Pass announcements.

By on October 25, 2023 at 11:31AM PDT

As part of the Xbox Partner Preview event today, Microsoft confirmed more Xbox Game Pass titles, including one day-one release that launches in November.

Spirittea, which is described as Spirited Away-meets-Stardew Valley from Cheesemaster Games, is set for release on November 13 on Game Pass. It’s also coming to Switch and Steam that day.

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

enter

Now Playing: Introducing Xbox Game Pass Core

Other games shown during the Xbox Partner Preview and set for release on Game Pass include Still Wakes the Deep and Dungeons of Hinterberg, both of which are coming to Game Pass in 2024. Another game, Manor Lords, will come to PC Game Pass in Preview on April 26, 2024, before arriving on Xbox consoles via Game Pass later.

Still Wakes the Deep is a narrative horror game from The Chinese Room and publisher Secret Mode. The eerie-looking game is set on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland. Dungeons of Hinterberg, meanwhile, is a single-player action RPG that also features social sim elements set in the Austrian Alps. Finally, Manor Lords is a historical city-building strategy game from developer Slavic Magic.

On the more immediate horizon, Xbox Game Pass will add 2023’s Dead Space, Frog Detective, and Mineko’s Night Market on October 26, before Headbangers: Rhythm Royale and Jusant come to Game Pass on October 31.

For more from the Xbox Partner Preview, be sure to look through GameSpot’s rundown of all the biggest news from the event.

In other Game Pass news, the catalog is set to grow in a potentially big way with the addition of Activision Blizzard games… eventually.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Use your keyboard!

Log in to comment

source