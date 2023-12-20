Every Upcoming Star Wars TV Show Coming to Disney+ – TheWrap

The galaxy is expanding beyond the Skywalkers

Fans may not be getting any new “Star Wars” movies in the near future, but that’s just because the future of the galaxy — at least for now — is in television. And there are a lot of shows coming to the universe.

But what exactly is there beyond the Skywalker Saga? Let’s run it down. Below, you’ll find all the information we have about the upcoming slate of “Star Wars” TV shows, from “Andor” Season 2 to “Ahsoka.” We’ve got release dates, episode counts and all the names you’ll become familiar with.

Premiere Date: August 2023

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu, Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson

Number of Episodes: TBD

Ahsoka Tano made her live-action “Star Wars” debut in the second season of “The Mandalorian,” but was originally introduced in the animated “Clone Wars” and “Rebels” series. Wielding double lightsabers, she quickly became a fan favorite. Before joining up with Luke Skywalker and Grogu in “The Mandalorian,” the former Jedi Knight was a protégé of Anakin Skywalker before he turned to the Dark Side.

The series will follow Ahsoka as she investigates “an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic.” “Ahsoka” is also set to follow in the footsteps of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” in bringing back Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

Premiere Date: 2023

Cast: Jude Law

Number of Episodes: TBD

During Star Wars Celebration 2022, Lucasfilm surprised fans with the announcement of a new series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, alongside “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Further details and new footage was revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” is set in the New Republic era, and will follow a group of kids lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home. The show is being described as a “Star Wars” version of some of Amblin’s coming-of-age films from the 1980s, like “E.T.” and “The Goonies.”

Premiere Date: 2024

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss

Number of Episodes: 8

As with any “Star Wars” series, few specifics are ever given. What we do know is that the series has been billed as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The series comes from showrunner Leslye Headland, co-creator of the Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Kathleen Kennedy said Headland pitched the series as “Frozen” meets “Kill Bill.”

Premiere Date: August 2024

Cast: Diego Luna, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller

Number of Episodes: 12

“Andor” follows Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor five years before the events of 2016’s “Rogue One,” and the first season launched in 2022, wrapping up its 12-episode season in November. Season 2 is already in production, but creator Tony Gilroy has cautioned that it likely won’t premiere until 2024.

Premiere Date: TBD

Cast: Donald Glover

Number of Episodes: TBD

Back in 2020, Lucasfilm announced that a series centered on Lando Calrissian would be among the slew of series joining the universe, with the space playboy once again portrayed by Donald Glover, who brought him to life in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Since then, there has been no movement on the series. But, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, it’s still in the works. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Kennedy said that Glover himself is currently the hold-up on the new series.

“It’s not for lack of trying. It’s just that he’s a very busy guy,” she said. “He’s got another series, and I think one other thing, and then he’ll come our way. So patiently waiting.”

Premiere Date: TBD

Cast: Pedro Pascal

Number of Episodes: TBD

Meanwhile, the “Star Wars” TV series that kicked things off — at least for the live action side of things — returned for its third season in March. “The Mandalorian” reunited Din Djarin and Grogu to continue on their journey through the galaxy in the era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

At this point, a fourth season of the show hasn’t officially been greenlit, but creator Jon Favreau has said the story itself is written.

