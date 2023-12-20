These Steeply Discounted Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals Are Up to 89% Off – Real Simple

Find stick vacuums, designer sweaters, makeup, and more for under $50.
Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua
Just when you thought the best of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were behind you, we put together a whole list of last-minute deals you can still shop right now. The savings just keep coming—and across all categories, too—including cleaning gadgets like vacuum cleaners and steam mops, kitchen essentials, home decor, fashion, and beauty. With only one last opportunity to shop these last-chance deals before they disappear for good, grab that credit card, but expect to spend no more than $50.
Some of our favorite last-minute deals right now include a do-it-yourself gel manicure set for 73 percent off and half-carat diamond earrings that, unbelievably, are 89 percent off. Keep scrolling for 47 amazing Cyber Monday deals that are worth the wait.
Walmart
Typically, vacuum cleaners and other cleaning gadgets might have a price tag in the triple digits, but it is possible to catch an awesome deal on one for less than $50. In fact, one of our favorite last-minute Cyber Monday finds is the Mooka Cordless Car Vacuum, which is 66 percent off right now. You can also grab the Phueut Pressurized Handheld Multi-Surface Steam Cleaner for 44 percent off. If you’re looking for a mop, both the O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop and the JoyMoop Mop and Bucket are extremely popular and just $30 and $31, respectively.
Amazon
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on kitchen must-haves, from brands like Le Creuset to Our Place. Add the Juvale 7-Piece Silicone and Bamboo Wooden Utensil Set, which includes every kind of bamboo cooking utensil you can think of, to your cookware arsenal for just $26, or if you need a new knife, shop the Imarku Paring Knife while it’s 51 percent off. And since there’s no such thing as too many mixing bowls in the kitchen, grab the Umite Chef Mixing Bowls set while it’s 35 percent off.
Amazon
Whether you’re planning on decorating for the holidays with an artificial Christmas tree or are in need of a new living room rug, you’ll find plenty of big Cyber Monday sales in the home decor category. With markdowns this big, you can keep your clothes wrinkle-free with the Febfox Clothing Steamer—now $60 off. Spiff up the bathrooms by adding this two-pack of bathroom rugs that are quick-dry, absorbent, and washable. Now’s also the ideal time to give into the faux olive tree trend, so grab this 6-foot one while it’s 64 percent off.
Amazon
While you’re busy filling up the kitchen cabinets and scoring holiday gifts across other categories, don’t forget about your own wardrobe. There are plenty of awesome last-minute fashion deals to shop right now, from well-fitting denim jeans to brand name sweaters. You can shop the perfect-for-fall The Drop Suki Rib Midi V-Back Dress for just $18 right now (originally $50). If it’s something shiny you’re after, we found great jewelry deals like this Swavorski Creativity Circle Necklace that is 47 percent off and SuperJeweler Half-Carat Diamond Double Halo Hoop Earrings that are 88 percent off.
Amazon
There is so much to save in the beauty category, with markdowns on everything from popular eyeshadow palettes to hair care supplies like shampoo bars, curling irons, and flat irons. Some standout deals include the 55 percent off Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron for a salon-level straightening experience, and the Beetles Gel Polish Nail Art Liner Gel Polish Set that is currently marked down 73 percent for just $8. Both make great gifts, but for prices like this, you can easily justify buying one for yourself, too.
