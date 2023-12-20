Microsoft's Bing AI Coming to Google Chrome in Browser Rivalry Twist – UC Today

Home Collaboration

Bing AI had previously been limited to Microsoft’s Bing Search and Edge browser

Published: August 30, 2023

Kieran Devlin

Microsoft‘s Bing AI will be added to Google Chrome in a compelling twist to the browser wars.

Bing AI was previously limited to Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Edge browser.

A Microsoft Bing blog wrote:

Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported in the Chrome desktop browser (using the latest Stable Channel update) for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Support for other browsers on desktop and mobile is forthcoming.”

Microsoft introducing the ChatGPT-powered Bing AI to Chrome could be interpreted as one of, or both, Microsoft extending a collaborative olive branch to competitors and attempting to present its well-received AI product to as many potential consumers as possible.

The power of ChatGPT behind Bing AI has been a boon to Microsoft’s search engine — and to Edge, which has spent much of its lifetime overshadowed by Chrome, Google’s market-dominant product that possesses the most users of any browser.

Microsoft has struggled to attract users to Edge for years, so opening up the services of Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise to Chrome users could be a clever PR move, immediately showcasing its qualities for a substantially larger audience than if it was limited to Edge.

Microsoft also launched support for Bing Chat Enterprise in the Windows Copilot Preview this week.

Through the Windows Copilot panel, eligible enterprise customers can now access Microsoft’s security-conscious, business-targeting AI-powered productivity tool, Bing Chat Enterprise. However, customers must be part of the Windows Insider Dev Channel to access the Windows Copilot Preview.

In July, Bing Chat Enterprise was made available in preview on Bing.com and the Edge sidebar. Businesses with Bing Chat Enterprise enabled on Bing.com do not need to take further action to turn it on in the Windows Copilot Preview.

Bing Chat Enterprise was initially announced at Microsoft Inspire 2023. Bing Chat’s generative AI capabilities were only previously available in Microsoft Edge for consumers. Its generative AI capabilities — which include answers to natural language questions (with citations) and visual responses, such as charts and images — will be generally available for enterprise customers soon, as well as Chrome users.

Microsoft also emphasised that the solution provides greater data security for businesses worried about privacy and data breaches.

Yesterday, Duet AI for Google Workspace, Google’s generative AI productivity tool, became generally available.

In testing with thousands of businesses in recent months, Duet AI aims to streamline workflows by providing meeting assistance, document and conversation summaries, a chatbot for Google Chat, and personalised ideas for Gmail responses.

“With the introduction of Duet AI, we added AI as a real-time collaborator,” commented Aparna Pappu, GM and Vice President at Google Workspace. “Since its launch, thousands of companies and more than a million trusted testers have used Duet AI as a powerful collaboration partner that can act as a coach, source of inspiration, and productivity booster — all while ensuring every user and organisation has control over their data.”

Duet’s productivity use cases are wide-ranging and game-changing, as applicable for analysts at a Fortune 500 consultancy firm as they are for a global wedding planning business.

Duet AI for Google Workspace is priced at $30 per month per person, but users can take advantage of a no-cost trial, which is also now available.

