Daily deals Aug. 26: Apple TV 4K $115, MacBook Pro 14 $1,799, Office for Mac $34.97, more – AppleInsider

Get a MacBook Air for $940
Today’s top deals include 64% off a Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth speaker, 53% off an Arlo HD video doorbell, 50% off a 75″ Samsung Neo QLED 4K mini LED Smart TV, 44% off a Razer Huntsman mini gaming keyboard, and more.
The AppleInsider crew combs the web for unbeatable bargains at ecommerce stores to develop a list of amazing deals on popular tech products, including deals on Apple items, TVs, accessories, and other gadgets. We post the hottest deals every day to help you get more bang for your buck.
Top deals for August 26
- Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 (normally $249, 86% off) for $34.97 at StackSocial
- Apple TV 4K, 32GB (normally $169.99, 32% off) for $115.56 at Woot
- 2020 13″ MacBook Air, 8GB, 512GB SSD, Gold, Open Box (normally $1,499, 37% off) for $939.99 at Woot
- 2023 14″ MacBook Pro, M2 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Space Gray (save $200) for $1,799 at multiple Apple resellers
- Apple 61W USB-C Power Adapter (normally $79, 28% off) for $56.99 at Woot
- 2023 AuKing HD Mini Projector, 1080P (normally $99.99, 44% off + extra 10% off on page coupon) for $50.39 at Amazon
- Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth Speaker (normally $499.95, 64% off) for $179.99 at Woot
- Arlo HD Video Doorbell with 2-Way Audio (normally $149.99, 53% off) for $69.99 at Woot
- 2022 75″ Samsung Neo QLED 4K Mini LED Smart TV with Alexa Built-In (normally $3,197.99, 50% off) for $1,599.99 at Woot
- Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard (normally $119.99, 44% off) for $67.96 at Amazon
- 2023 85″ Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV with Gaming Hub and Alexa Built-in (normally $3,297.99, 41% off) for $1,949.99 at Woot
- Dell Desktops and Laptops from $59.99 at Woot
- Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse (normally $79.99, 54% off + $5 off on page coupon) for $31.99 at Amazon
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum, Red, Refurbished (normally $319) for $199.99 at Walmart
Past deals still available
You can still snag most of the bargains we shared on Friday. Review the top deals from yesterday to get the lowest prices.
- Samsung Galaxy Flip 5: Get up to $600 off with eligible trade-in. Plus, students get an additional 10% off! Bundle deals offer up to 30% off as well at Samsung.
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5: Get up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, plus get a free memory upgrade on select models. Plus, students get an additional 15% off. Bundle with Tab S9 and get 30% off or Galaxy Watch 6 and get 25% off at Samsung.
- Car and Driver IntelliDash with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Wired (reg. $299.99) for $114.99 at Woot
- iPhone Models 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, X, XR, XS from $119.99 at Woot
- 2018 9.7″ iPad, 6th Gen, WiFi Only, 32GB, Scratch & Dent for $129.99 at Woot
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack (normally $99, 15% off, lowest price in 30 days) for $84 at Amazon
- eufy Security Smart Lock C210, 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock (normally $139.99, 40% off) for $83.99 at Amazon
- OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand for MagSafe, White (normally $32.99, 50% off) for $16.49 at Target
- Segway Ninebot E22/E25/E45 Electric KickScooter, 13-28 Miles Range & 12.4-18.6 MPH (normally $399.99, 38% off) for $249.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire Smart TVs up to 28% off at Amazon
- Blink Smart Home Doorbells and Cameras up to 50% off at Amazon
- Scosche BoomCans, Magnetic Car Phone Mounts, and Accessories up to 60% off at Amazon
- Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Audio, Rear Speakers with Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode Pro, Airplay 2 (normally $1,897.99, 42% off) for $1,097.99 at Woot
- Samsung Series 3.2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos, Q Symphony, SpaceFit Sound, Airplay 2, Game Pro Mode, Alexa Built-in (normally $899.99, 63% off) for $334.99 at Woot
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con, White (normally $289.99, 17% off) for $289.99 at Monoprice
