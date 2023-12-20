The best tech deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Jason R. Rich, Brittany Vincent

Updated on: November 21, 2023 / 6:16 PM EST / Essentials

Walmart’s Black Friday sale is on now, offering some really spectacular deals on popular technology products and gadgets, such as Apple AirPods and PS5 consoles. Head over to Walmart’s website to save major cash on tech that’s probably at the top of someone’s wish list. And while you’re at it, take advantage of these Black Friday deals to treat yourself to some new tech gear as well.

For even more money-saving deals, check out CBS Essentials’ ongoing and extensive 2023 Black Friday deals coverage — and if you’re stumped about what type of tech gifts to buy for people on your holiday gift list, we’ve got you covered with some great gift ideas. Be sure to check out our favorite Christmas tech gifts for the gadget lover who has everything roundup.

Right now, you can shop plenty of deals during Walmart’s early Black Friday sale. But you can save even more cash thanks to the another upcoming wave of Walmart deals for November: That next Walmart Black Friday extravaganza starts tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). During that sale, all new and current Walmart+ members can access all of the sale items three hours early, meaning their sales event technically kicks off at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT). instead. Don’t want to shop online? You can head out and grab the same goodies at any local Walmart on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 (Black Friday proper).

Walmart’s tech deals, home deals, beauty items, and much more have made the retailer a can’t-miss locale when it comes to saving lots of cash. It’s al just been a preview so far, though. We’re excited to see what kind of deals on some of the year’s hottest items that Walmart is planning on putting up for grabs when the next wave drops. And of course, always, we’ll make sure you can keep abreast of everything coming down the road that you can buy by visiting CBS Essentials.

For now, make sure you’re ready to shop ’til you drop by clicking the button below to sign up for Walmart+. That’ll make sure you can jump into the Black Friday sale three hours early. Your membership gets yo ua lot more than that, too, like free same-day shipping on anything you buy at Walmart.com. There’s also a number of gas discounts, access to Paramount+, pharmacy discounts, and plenty of other perks to keep you a paying customer. It always pays to have a Walmart+ membership during the holiday season, natch.

Our amazing team of in-house tech gurus and consumer tech shopping experts have compiled this roundup of deals available right now at Walmart. These deals include in-demand products like smart TVs, laptop computers, Apple AirPods, Apple Watches and much more. Inventory is limited, so when things sell out, they’re gone.

Now that Walmart’s Black Friday sale is well underway, we’ve been seeing great deals on TVs, including this 55-inch Samsung 4K smart TV that’s on sale right now for just $298 (that’s $50 off).

According to the Walmart website, more than 1,000 of these TVs have been sold in the past 24 hours, so take advantage of this deal while it’s still available and before inventory sells out.

This 55-inch LED smart TV runs the Tizen operating system and offers a 60Hz refresh rate. You also get HLG and HDR 10 support. It’s the perfect size for a child’s bedroom, guest room, or smaller space within your home. While it’s certainly not one of Samsung’s more cutting-edge TVs, this TU690T model does represent a really great value at is new $298 price.

Walmart has cut the price of the current model Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch to just $379, a savings of $50. This is a rare price cut for a current model Apple Watch.

This particular version of the watch comes in the 45mm casing size, in midnight black with the matching Sport Band. It’s the GPS-only version of the watch. Several other Apple Watch colors, sizes and configurations are also on sale, so head over to Walmart now to take advantage of this time-sensitive savings opportunity.

There’s a difference between these second-generation Apple AirPods the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). This version does not have a wireless charging case. Battery life is up to five hours per charge (or up to 24 hours with multiple charges within the case).

These wireless earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with all of your other Apple gear. They rely on Apple’s H1 chip to automatically pair with your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac and/or MacBook.

For someone who’s looking to hear high-quality stereo audio, at just $90, these AirPods (2nd Generation) are an unbeatable value.

If a 65-inch TV is just too big for your space, Hisense offers this 4K resolution 58-inch LED TV that’s on sale at Amazon for just $268.

This smart TV is powered using the RokuTV OS, so its ready to connect and stream content from all of the popular streaming services and networks that you subscribe to. The TV has a 60Hz refresh rate, can be controlled using voice commands and supports DTS Studio Sound. For picture quality, this TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10.

This current-generation Apple iPad is ideal for younger users and students, or for someone who wants an iPadOS-based tablet, but doesn’t need the advanced processing power of a more expensive iPad Pro.

This version of the iPad 10th Generation offers a 10.9-inch display and comes with 64GB of internal storage. Your internal storage options are 64GB or 256GB. You also have a choice of four casing colors.

The biggest differences between this iPad and other iPad Air or iPad Pro models is its size, type of display, the power of the processor and the amount of internal storage space.

The suggested retail price of the iPad 10th Generation with 64GB of storage is $449, but Walmart has it on sale for just $399.

Walmart has slashed the price of the MSI GF63 15-inch gaming laptop by $220, bringing the price down to just $570.

This configuration of this computer is ideal for casual gamers, as it offers a decent CPU and GPU for gaming, but compared to higher-end gaming laptops, it includes less RAM and internal storage.

The version of the MSI GF63 that’s on sale right now at Walmart offers a 15-inch display with a 144Hz FHD refresh rate. It runs using an Intel i5-1140H processor with a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Thus, the laptop falls into the mid-range in terms of its power and performance capabilities.

For someone who wants to play high-action, graphic-intensive games using a laptop computer, they need a computer with a fast and powerful CPU and GPU, plenty of RAM and a lot of internal storage. When a laptop computer is classified as a gaming laptop, it at least meets the minimum hardware requirements to successfully run the most popular PC games.

This is the PS5 model that has a built-in optical drive. This sale-priced bundle comes with the popular “Marvel Spider-Man 2” game (a top pick in our recent roundup of PS5 games).

Normally, this bundle sells for $560, but for a limited time, you can get it at Walmart for $449 — a $61 savings. The console also comes with one PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller.

After reading our recent in-depth, hands-on review of Samsung’s “The Frame” TV, you’ll probably be as anxious to hang one of these smart TVs on your wall at home as we were. Right now, Walmart has the 55-inch version of this popular and unique TV on sale for $522 off, bringing the price down to $978.

Walmart also has “The Frame” in other popular screen sizes (32″, 43″, 50″, 65″, 75″ and 85″) on sale.

This QLED TV has a fantastic-looking display that boasts beautiful color, with 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology that keeps the TV awash with over a billion colors. It has nearly zero light reflection, no matter if you’re watching during the day or at night.

But while the TV is excellent for enjoying your favorite shows, movies, sports or games on, where it truly excels is with its versatility as a display piece that will enhance the decor in your home. You can mount this incredibly thin TV flush against a wall and use Art Mode to turn it into a piece of art whenever the TV is not otherwise in use.

There are a variety of optional, frame-like bezels that allow you to customize the look of the TV to resemble a picture frame that will blend into your home’s existing decor. Use Samsung’s selection of art from museums and galleries across the world (or your own photos) to transform a wall of your home into a gallery — with artwork that looks extremely real. Each piece of art looks just like a framed painting or framed high-resolution photograph, thanks to the TV’s unique matte display that showcases accurate and detailed color.

Our expert TV reviewers love “The Frame.” It’s also the single most popular TV amongst our readers.

Whether someone enjoys playing computer or console-based games (via a Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox or PlayStation 5), playing popular games on a large size and curved monitor makes all gaming experiences more visually immersive.

This Crus 27-inch LCD (LED backlit) gaming monitor offers 1080P (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) Full HD, a 16:9 aspect ratio and up to a 180Hz refresh rate. While it’s normally priced at $230, for a limited time, you can score a $96 savings and purchase this monitor for just $136. This makes it a great gift for any casual gamer.

This gaming monitor has a maximum brightness of 250 nits. It comes with its own stand or can be mounted on a wall.

In addition to offering the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) on sale (see above), Walmart is offering a rather generous discount ($50 off) on the higher-end AirPod Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds.

They’re normally priced at $249, but right now, you can purchase them for $199. These are the earbuds our expert reviewers recommend for Apple iPhone owners. They’re a top pick in our best noise cancelling headphones in 2023 roundup and make the perfect companion to any iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook and/or iMac.

In addition to offering powerful noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a wireless charging case and a battery life up to six hours, what we love most about the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is the superior sound quality they offer. They’re also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, so they can be used during workouts.

Hogwarts Legacy is the closest we’ll ever get to attending the storied academy out of the “Harry Potter” franchise. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to cast spells and brew potions like a “real” wizard, this game has you covered.

You’ll play as your own custom Hogwarts student, get sorted into a house, and become fully immersed in the “Harry Potter” universe. In addition to that, you’ll meet new friends, learn more about the academy, and see more of the school you’ve come to love over the years on the page and in the movies.

Right now, Walmart is serving up the game on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S for just $40. That’s a savings of $29 and a discount of 45%. Currently, the Nintendo Switch version isn’t on sale, but you’ll want to play on a more souped up console anyway, without having to worry about getting a port with a bit less detail.

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 — the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers, including Walmart, have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on all sorts of consumer tech gear and gadgets.

Be sure to check out all of The CBS Essentials Black Friday deals coverage, which includes ways to save money on all sorts of products you can buy for yourself or as gifts.

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with more than 30 years’ writing experience. He’s also an accomplished author and photographer. One of his most recently published books, The Remote Worker’s Handbook: How to Effectively Work From Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books) is now available from Amazon and wherever books are sold.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 11:40 AM EST

Colorado’s Supreme Court rules former President Donald Trump can’t be on the state’s primary ballot in 2024 or become president again. Also, floods still threaten communities after a deadly storm, and more extreme weather could be on the way. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

Deadly storm brings flooding, power outages; Oklahoma teen spreads holiday joy with massive toy drive

How voters are responding to recent remarks from former President Donald Trump; Services held for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

A 13-year-old girl vanishes in 1981. Detectives believe she was murdered. Years later a woman appears and claims to be the missing girl. Is she an impostor? “48 Hours” correspondent Maureen Maher reports Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Neil the seal has been swimming his way into the hearts of people around the world. The elephant seal has gone viral for his fun-loving trips to Tasmania and was recently spotted striking a pose in the middle of the street.

