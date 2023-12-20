PS5 price to increase in select markets due to global economic environment, including high inflation rates – PlayStation

New recommended retail price coming to select markets in the EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions, plus Canada.

The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.

The new RRPs below are effective immediately unless otherwise noted.*

While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come.

Thank you for your continued support.

*Select markets in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM not listed above may also receive price increases. Please check with your local retailer.

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

542 Comments

Adam Michel Director, Content Acquisition & Operations, SIE

O’Dell Harmon Jr. (he/him) Specialist, Content Communications, SIE

Sam Lake Creative Director, Remedy Entertainment

Kacper Mądry Public relations, Gameboom VR

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source