All the new movies and TV shows streaming in September 2023 – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane
September usually means cooling temperatures, the return of football, the season debuts of all of your favorite TV shows. But the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have forced some studios to delay their fall releases, which means your top new entertainment options may be streaming movies and shows you can watch from your couch.
That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
Among the streaming highlights in September are the arrival of “The Little Mermaid” and Pixar’s newest “Elemental” on Disney+, the third season of Apple TV+’s soapy drama “The Morning Show,” and the kickoff of a season full of Netflix Original films, including the transatlantic romcom “Love at First Sight.”
Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in September 2023.
Available September 1
A Day and a Half – Netflix Film
Friday Night Plan – Netflix Film
Happy Ending – Netflix Film
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
Available September 2
Love Again
Available September 3
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Available September 5
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Available September 6
Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – Netflix Documentary
Available September 7
What If – Netflix Film
Available September 13
Freestyle – Netflix Film
Available September 14
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction – Netflix Film
Once Upon a Crime – Netflix Film
Available September 15
El Conde – Netflix Film
Love at First Sight – Netflix Film
Available September 16
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Available September 19
The Saint of Second Chances – Netflix Documentary
Available September 22
The Black Book – Netflix Film
How To Deal With a Heartbreak – Netflix Film
Spy Kids: Armageddon – Netflix Family
Available September 27
Overhaul – Netflix Film
Street Flow 2 – Netflix Film
Available September 28
Love is in the Air – Netflix Film
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo – Netflix Documentary
Available September 29
Do Not Disturb – Netflix Film
Nowhere – Netflix Film
Available September 1
Disenchantment: Part 5 – Netflix Series
Love is Blind: After the Altar, season 4 – Netflix Series
S.W.A.T., season 6
Available September 3
Is She the Wolf? – Netflix Series
Available September 6
6ixtynin9 The Series – Netflix Series
Infamy – Netflix Series
Predators – Netflix Documentary
Reporting For Duty – Netflix Series
Tahir’s House – Netflix Series
Available September 7
Dear Child – Netflix Series
GAMERA -Rebirth- – Netflix Anime
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, season 3 – Netflix Family
Top Boy, season 3 – Netflix Series
Virgin River, season 5 – Netflix Series
Available September 8
A Time Called You – Netflix Series
Burning Body – Netflix Series
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 – Netflix Family
Rose Peral’s Tapes – Netflix Documentary
Selling The OC, season 2 – Netflix Series
Spy Ops – Netflix Documentary
Available September 12
Glow Up, season 5 – Netflix Series
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here – Netflix Comedy
Available September 13
Class Act – Netflix Series
Wrestlers – Netflix Documentary
Available September 14
Barbie – A Touch of Magic, season 1
Thursday’s Widows – Netflix Series
Available September 15
Ancient Aliens, seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2 – Netflix Series
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 7 – Netflix Documentary
Intervention, season 22
Miseducation – Netflix Series
The Pacific
Surviving Summer, season 2 – Netflix
Wipeout Part 1
Available September 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 – Netflix Family
Available September 19
Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer – Netflix Comedy
Available September 20
Hard Broken – Netflix Series
New Amsterdam, season 5
Available September 21
KENGAN ASHURA, season 2 – Netflix Anime
Scissor Seven, season 4 – Netflix Series
Sex Education, season 4 – Netflix Series
Available September 22
Love Is Blind, season 5 – Netflix Series
Available September 25
Little Baby Bum: Music Time – Netflix Family
Available September 26
Who Killed Jill Dando? – Netflix Documentary
The Devil’s Plan
Available September 27
Encounters – Netflix Documentary
Available September 28
Castlevania: Nocturne – Netflix Series
Available September 29
Choona – Netflix Series
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury – Netflix Family
Available September 1
42
Aliens in the Attic
Anna
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation
Annabelle Comes Home
Be Kind Rewind
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Boyz n the Hood
Bullet To The Head
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return
Children of the Corn: Revelation
A Cinderella Story
Class Action
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
The Curse of La Llorona
Date Night
Doctor Sleep
Drive Me Crazy
Dutch
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Fast Food Nation
Fire in the Sky
Firestorm
Friday
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gangs of New York
Georgia Rule
The Ghost and the Darkness
Heartburn
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Little Shop of Horrors
The Mask
MI-5
Millennium
Mommie Dearest
Ordinary Love
Out of the Furnace
Philomena
Post Grad
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Roads Not Taken
Sabrina (1995)
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
She’s Funny That Way
Six Days, Seven Nights
Snitch
Source Code
Spy
Sunset Strip
Tears of the Sun
THX 1138
Time After Time
Unfaithfully Yours
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Available September 5
See It Loud: The History of Black Television
Available September 6
Max
Available September 18
Chico Virtual
Double Cultura
El Carrito
Keep/Delete
La Macana
Thank You, Have A Nice Day
Un Pequeño Corte
Available September 20
Naked Attraction
Available September 21
American Sniper
Available September 23
Paris Can Wait
Available September 1
A Discovery of Witches, seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, season 1 (AMC+)
Dark Winds, season 1 (AMC+)
Design Defined, season 1
Fear the Walking Dead, seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Gangs of London, seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Killing Eve, seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Restoring Galveston, season 4B
Ride with Norman Reedus, seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
Available September 2
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
Available September 4
Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, season 1
Tough Love With Hilary Farr, season 2
Available September 5
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, season 11
Welcome To Plathville, season 5
Available September 6
Crime Scene Confidental, season 2
Available September 7
Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren
Does Murder Sleep?
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo
Ghost Brothers, seasons 1-2
Ghost Loop, season 1
Halloween Baking Championship, seasons 1-8
Haunting in the Heartland, season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship
Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 seasons
Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, season 1
My Horror Story, season 1
The Dead Files, season 15B
Available September 8
Tiny Toons Looniversity, season 1
Available September 9
Ambient Swim, season 2
Available September 10
FLCL: Grunge, season 4
Love & Marriage: Detroit
Unsellable Houses, season 4
Available September 11
Halloween Baking Championship, season 9
The Faking Dead
Available September 13
Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)
Halloween Cake-Off
Halloween Cookie Challenge
Halloween Wars, seasons 1-12
Outrageous Pumpkins, seasons 1-3
Available September 14
No Demo Reno, season 3
Available September 15
Teen Titans Go!, season 8C
WB 100th Behind The Shield
Available September 16
Batwheels, season 1G
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, season 1B
Available September 17
Building Roots
Halloween Wars, season 13
Available September 21
Blippi Wonders, season 3
Expedition X, season 4A
Young Love (Max Original)
Available September 22
Ed Stafford: First Man Out
Guy’s All-American Road Trip, season 2
Marooned with Ed Stafford
Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford
Nancy Drew, season 4
Available September 24
Outrageous Pumpkins, season 4
Available September 25
American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life
Halloween Cookie Challenge, season 2
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes
Available September 26
Chopped: Volume 3
Savior Complex (HBO Original)
Available September 27
Crimes Gone Viral, season 3
Available September 28
Starstruck, season 3 (Max Original)
The Ghost Town Terror, season 2
Available September 29
Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, season 4
Available September 30
Hot Dish With Franco
Available September 1
27 Dresses
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Knight’s Tale
An Education
Bend It Like Beckham
Breaking Up
Chronicle
Conan the Barbarian
The Deep End Of The Ocean
The Devils Wears Prada
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Double Platinum
Dragonball: Evolution
Easy Virtue
Evil Dead (2013)
The Experiment
The Good Son
The Grudge 2
Hail Caesar!
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Johnson Family Vacation
Just Married
Killers
Larry Crowne
The Last King of Scotland
The Lego Movie
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Little Fockers
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
Moving On
The Omen
The Possession
Raising Arizona
Robin Hood
Seven
Simulant
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Transporter
Transporter 2
Transporter 3
True Lies
We Bought a Zoo
Wedding Crashers
Wild Hogs
Available September 3
The Menu
Ready Player One
Available September 4
The Banshees of Inisherin
Available September 7
Taurus
Available September 8
97 Minutes
The Friendship Game
Available September 9
Mad Max: Fury Road
Available September 10
Corsage
Available September 13
The Magic Flute
Available September 14
Girl in the Closet
Available September 15
The Burning Plain
Europa Report
Frontera
The Good Doctor
I Melt With You
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Robots
Two Lovers
The Wrecking Crew
World’s Greatest Dad
Available September 16
Buffaloed
Available September 18
Bad Axe
Men in Black: International
Available September 21
Sanctuary
Available September 22
No One Will Save You, film premiere (Hulu Original)
Available September 23
The Almond and the Seahorse
What’s Love Got to Do With It?
Available September 28
The Accountant
Available September 29
Sweetwater
Available September 1
Once Upon a Time, complete series
One Piece, complete seasons 9-10 (DUBBED) (Toei)
Available September 6
Never Let Him Go, complete docuseries (Hulu Original)
Available September 7
The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
9/11: Escape From the Towers
9/11: Four Flights
9/11: I Was There
9/11: Inside Air Force One
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023, complete season 1
My So Called Simple Life, complete season 1
Zombie House Flipping, complete seasons 3-4
Available September 11
That’s So Raven, complete series
Available September 13
The Other Black Girl, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, season 2 premiere
Available September 14
Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 7 (Hulu Original)
Court Cam, complete season 5
Girl in the Closet
Montecito: Dance Wives of California, complete season 1
Phrogging: Hider in My House, complete season 1
Top Shot, complete seasons 1-2
Available September 20
I Can See Your Voice, season 3 premiere
Name That Tune, season 3 premiere
Sword Art Online: Alicization, complete season 2 (DUBBED)
Available September 21
FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, part 1 premiere
Forged in Fire, complete seasons 5 & 9
Sleeping with a Killer, complete season 1
The Real SVU, complete season 1
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
UFOs: The White House Files
UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
Available September 22
iHeartRadio Musical Festival, livestream (Only on Hulu)
Law & Order: SVU, complete season 24
Available September 23
iHeartRadio Musical Festival, livestream (Only on Hulu)
Available September 25
Krapoplis, series premiere
Available September 26
Kitchen Nightmares, season 8 premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, season 2 premiere
Available September 27
Love in Fairhope, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Available September 28
The Kardashians, season 4 premiere (Hulu Original)
The Masked Singer, season 10 premiere
Snake Oil, series premiere
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home, complete season 1
Storage Wars, complete seasons 1-2
Surviving Marriage, complete season 1
They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back, complete season 1
Available September 29
Hell’s Kitchen, season 22 premiere
Lego Masters, season 4 premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race, complete season 10
Available September 6
The Little Mermaid (2023)
Available September 13
Elemental (2023)
Available September 5
All Wet
Trolley Troubles
Available September 6
9/11: One Day in America, season 1, 6 episodes
I Am Groot, season 2, premiere (all shorts streaming)
Available September 8
2000s Greatest Tragedies, special
The Barn Dance
Bin Laden’s Hard Drive, special
Bone Trouble
George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview, special
Merbabies
Mickey’s Kangaroo
Playful Pluto
Pluto, Junior
Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka, premiere
Available September 13
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, season 5, 7 episodes
Raven’s Home, season 6, 4 episodes
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, season 2, 7 episodes
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, premiere
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, premiere (all shorts streaming)
Available September 15
Lang Lang Plays Disney, premiere
Available September 20
The Ghost and Molly McGee, season 2, 4 episodes
PJ Masks: Power Heroes, season 1, 5 episodes
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion, premiere
Available September 27
To Catch a Smuggler, season 5, 8 episodes
Pupstruction, season 1, 6 episodes
Zombies: The Re-Animated Series (Shorts), season 1
Available September 29
Marvel Studios Legends – “Variants” & “TVA”
Disney’s Launchpad, season 2 (new shorts streaming)
Available September 1
A Bullet for Pretty Boy
A Force Of One
A Man Called Sarge
A Matter of Time
A Rage to Live
Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein
After Midnight (1989)
Alakazam the Great
Alex Cross
All About My Mother
Amazons Of Rome
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anaconda
And Your Name Is Jonah
Angel Eyes
Apartment 143
April Morning
Arabian Nights
Are You In The House Alone?
Army of Darkness
As Above, So Below
Back to School
Bad Education
Bad News Bears
Bailout At 43,000
Balls Out
Beer
Behind the Mask
Belly Of An Architect
Berlin Tunnel 21
Bewitched (2005)
Billion Dollar Drain
Blow
Body Slam
Born to Race
Bowling For Columbine
Boy of the Streets
Breakdown
Brides of Dracula
Brigadoon
Broken Embraces
Buster
Calendar Girl Murders
California Dreaming
Campus Rhythm
Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl
Carpool
Carry on Columbus
Carve Her Name with Pride
Chasing Papi
Cheerleaders Beach Party
Children Of Men
Child’s Play (2019)
China Doll
Chrome and Hot Leather
Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction
Committed
Conan The Barbarian
Condor
Confidence Girl
Courage Mountain
Crossplot
Curse Of The Swamp Creature
Curse of the Undead
Cycle Savages
Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc.
Damned River
Dancers
Danger in Paradise
Dangerous Love
Deep Blue Sea
Defiance
Deja Vu
Demented
Desert Sands
Desperado
Detective Kitty O’Day
Detective School Dropouts
Devil
Devil’s Eight
Diary of a Bachelor
Dogs
Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title
Double Trouble
Down The Drain
Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me To Hell
Driving Miss Daisy
Dust 2 Glory
Edge of Darkness
Eight Men Out
Eight on the Lam
Electra Glide In Blue
Elephant Tales
Europa Report
Evil Dead (2013)
Explosive Generation
Extraction
Face/Off
Fanboys
Fashion Model
Fatal Charm
Fearless Frank
Finders Keepers
Flight That Disappeared
Flight to Hong Kong
Fools Rush In
For The Love of Aaron
For The Love of It
For Those Who Think Young
Four Weddings and a Funeral
From Hollywood to Deadwood
Frontera
Fury on Wheels
Gambit
Ghost Story
Gigli
Grace Quigley
Grievous Bodily Harm
Hangfire
Hansel and Gretel
Haunted House
Hawks
Hell Drivers
Here Comes the Devil
Hollywood Harry
Honeymoon Limited
Hostile Witness
Hot Under The Collar
Hotel Rwanda
Hugo
I Am Durán
I Saw the Devil
I’m So Excited!
Inconceivable
Innocent Lies
Intimate Strangers
Invisible Invaders
It Rains In My Village
Jarhead
Jeff, Who Lives At Home
Joyride
Juan Of The Dead
Kalifornia
Khyber Patrol
La Bamba
Labou
Lady In A Corner
Ladybird, Ladybird
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, And Blonde
Legend Of Johnny Lingo
Little Dorrit (Part 1)
Little Dorrit (Part 2)
Little Sweetheart
Lost Battalion
Mama
Mandrill
Masters Of The Universe
Matchless
Meeting At Midnight
Men’s Club
Mfkz
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Miss All American Beauty
Mission of the Shark
Mixed Company
Mystery Liner
National Lampoon’s Movie Madness
New York Minute
Nicholas Nickleby
Night Creatures
No
Observe and Report
Octavia
October Sky
Of Mice and Men
One Man’s Way
One Summer Love
Operation Atlantis
Overkill
Panga
Passport To Terror
Phaedra
Play Misty For Me
Portrait Of A Stripper
Powaqqatsi
Predator: The Quietus
Private Investigations
Prophecy
Pulse
Quinceañera
Raiders of the Seven Seas
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Red River
Reform School Girls
Riddick
Riot in Juvenile Prison
River of Death
Rocky
Rocky II
Rose Garden
Roxanne
Rumble Fish
Runaway Train
Running Scared
Safari 3000
Season Of Fear
Secret Window
Sense And Sensibility
Sergeant Deadhead
Seven Hours to Judgement
Shark’s Treasure
She’s Out of My League
She’s the One
Sin Nombre
Sinister
Slamdance
Snitch
Son of Dracula
Space Probe Taurus
Spanglish
Spell
Stardust
Step Up
Sticky Fingers
Stigmata
Sugar
Summer Rental
Surrender
Sword Of The Valiant
Tangerine
Tenth Man
The Adventures Of Gerald
The Adventures Of The American Rabbit
The Assisi Underground
The Bad News Bears
The Beast with a Million Eyes
The Birdcage
The Black Dahlia
The Black Tent
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Break-Up
The Cat Burglar
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Clown and the Kid
The Diary of a High School Bride
The Dictator
The Evictors
The Fake
The Family Stone
The Final Alliance
The Finest Hour
The Frog Prince
The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini
The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Late Great Planet Earth
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Vampire
The Living Ghost
The Locusts
The Machinist
The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
The Mask of Zorro
The Mighty Quinn
The Misfits
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mouse on the Moon
The Mummy (1932)
The Naked Cage
The Night They Raided Minsky’s
The Possession
The Prince
The Program
The Ring
The Sacrament
The Savage Wild
The Secret In Their Eyes
The Sharkfighters
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Sum of All Fears
The Winds of Kitty Hawk
The Wolf Man
The Young Savages
Three Came To Kill
Through Naked Eyes
Time Limit
To Catch a Thief
Tough Guys Don’t Dance
Track of Thunder
Transformations
Transporter 3
Trollhunter
True Heart
Underground
Unholy Rollers
Unsettled Land
V/H/S
War, Italian Style
Warriors Five
We Still Kill the Old Way
When A Stranger Calls
Where the Buffalo Roam
Where the River Runs Black
Wild Bill
Wild Racers
Wild Things
Windows
Woman Of Straw
Young Racers
Zack And Miri Make A Porno
10 Things I Hate About You
21 Grams
23:59
2001: A Space Odyssey
Available September 5
One Shot: Overtime Elite (Amazon Original)
Available September 7
Single Moms Club
Available September 8
Sitting in Bars with Cake (Amazon Original)
Available September 12
Inside (2023)
Kelce (Amazon Original)
Available September 15
A Million Miles Away (Amazon Original)
Available September 19
A Thousand and One
Available September 22
Cassandro (Amazon Original)
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Available September 15
Wilderness (Amazon Original)
Written in the Stars (Amazon Original)
Available September 26
The Fake Sheikh (Amazon Original)
Available September 29
Gen V (Amazon Original)
Available September 29
Flora and Son
Available September 8
The Changeling (Season 1 Premiere)
Available September 13
The Morning Show (Season 3 Premiere)
Available September 20
The Supermodels (Complete Season 1)
Available September 22
Still Up (Complete Season 1)
Available September 1
3:10 to Yuma
The 4th Quarter: Legacy
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
The Amityville Moon
Amityville: The Awakening
Amityville Uprising
The Bad Guys
Bad Teacher
Ben Is Back
Billy Madison
The Birds
The Bone Collector
Bride of Chucky
Bruce Almighty
Bulletproof
Candyman, 1992
Casper
Casper: A Spirited Beginning
Casper’s Scare School
Chicken Run
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
The Christmas Train
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Conan the Barbarian
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Cut, Color, Murder
Dawn of the Dead
The Dead Don’t Die
Dead Silence
Desperado
Despicable Me 3
A Dog Named Christmas
Dracula
Duplicity
Easy A
Enchanted Christmas
Erin Brockovich
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fallen Angel
The Fault in Our Stars
Frenzy
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Friday Night Lights
Get Out
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II
The Grudge 2
The Grudge 3
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween, 2018
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Gilmore
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Hypnotic
I Spy
Insidious: Chapter 3
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Just One Kiss
Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge
Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2
Land of the Dead
Larry Crowne
The Last Exorcism
Leatherheads
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Love Happens
Love in the Sun
Machete
Madagascar
Marnie
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix Resurrections
Mercy
A Midnight Kiss
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Haunted
Ms. Matched
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Mummy, 2017
Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Notting Hill
November Christmas
The Other Guys
Patient Zero
Penguins of Madagascar
The People Under the Stairs
Pitch Perfect 2
Playing Cupid
The Possession, 2023
Prince of Darkness
Psycho, 1960
Psycho II
Psycho III
Psycho, 1998
Pumpkin Pie Wars
The Purge: Anarchy
Rally Road Racers
Remember Sunday
Rudy
The Rundown
Saboteur
Salt
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
The Scorpion King
A Season for Miracles
The Serpent and the Rainbow
Seed of Chucky
Shadow of a Doubt
Shocker
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground
Silver Bells
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Smokey and the Bandit
South Beach Love
Stranded in Paradise
Taking a Shot at Love
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood
Tales From the Hood
Tales From the Hood 2
The Tale of Despereaux
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
They Live
The Thing, 2011
The Thing, 1982
Thirst
To Catch a Spy
An Uncommon Grace
United 93
Us
Videodrome
The Visit
Village of the Damned
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
The Wolfman
Available September 3
Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance (Hallmark)
Available September 9
Guiding Emily (Hallmark)
Available September 15
Bride of Frankenstein
It Came from Outer Space
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of the Werewolf
Dr. Cyclops
Dracula’s Daughter
The Evil of Frankenstein
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast X
The Fate of the Furious
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
Frankenstein
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
The Invisible Woman
The Mummy’s Curse
The Mummy’s Ghost
The Mummy’s Hand
The Mummy’s Tomb
My Son
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Raven
Son of Frankenstein
Werewolf of London
Available September 16
Love Is In The Air (Hallmark)
Available September 17
Notes of Autumn (Hallmark)
Sing
Available September 19
The Lego Batman Movie
Available September 23
Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major (Hallmark)
Available September 24
Retreat to You (Hallmark)
Available September 25
The Protégé
Available September 30
Girls Trip
Mystery Island (Hallmark)
Available September 4
Chucky, season 2, 8 episodes
Available September 8
TODAY Citi Concert Series – Olivia Rodrigo (NBC)
Available September 22
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)
TODAY Citi Concert Series – Kelly Clarkson (NBC)
Available September 26
The Irrational, season 1 premiere (NBC)
Available September 28
People’s Choice Country Awards
People’s Choice Country Awards Backstage
Available September 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
54
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abandon
Afflicted
American Gigolo
American History X
American Hustle
Amores Perros
An Unfinished Life
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Arrival
Asylum
Baby Boom
Bad News Bears
Beastly
Below
Beneath
Blazing Saddles
Bless the Child
Blue Chips
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Breakdown
Captive State
Carriers
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Children of a Lesser God
Cocktail
Curandero
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Death On the Nile (1978)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Dragonslayer
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
Elf
Event Horizon
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Frida
Ghost Team One
God’s Petting You
Good Mourning
Hamlet (2000)
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hard Candy
Hecho en México
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hugo
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
In Too Deep
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Ladybugs
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death
Like Water for Chocolate
Long Shot
Married to the Mob
Memories of Me
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Nacho Libre
Nick of Time
On the Edge
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Primal Fear
Prophecy
River’s Edge
Road House
Road to Perdition
Schindler’s List
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seven Psychopaths
Sherlock Gnomes
Some Kind of Hero
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Striptease
Summer Rental
Super 8
Surviving Christmas
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
The Back-up Plan
The Best Offer
The Big Lebowski
The Blair Witch Project
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Cutting Edge
The Devil Inside
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The First Wives Club
The Hole
The Hunt for Red October
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Last Samurai
The Longest Yard
The Loved Ones
The Mighty
The Monster Squad
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Ruins
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
The Woods
The Wrath of Becky
The Yards
Thief
To Catch a Thief
Twisted
Up in Smoke
Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway
World Trade Center
World War Z
World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)
Available September 4
Mafia Mamma
Available September 9
Basic Instinct 2
Available September 15
The End of Sex
Available September 20
Cursed Friends
Pet Sematary (2019)
Available September 6
RENO 911!, season 7
The Naked Brothers Band, seasons 1-3
Available September 7
Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4 premiere
NFL Slimetime, season 3
Available September 8
Dreaming Whilst Black, premiere
Available September 12
Football Must Go On, premiere
Available September 13
MTV Video Music Awards
America in Black, season 1
Available September 14
Buddy Games, season 1
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
Available September 16
48 Hours, season 36
Available September 17
The Gold, premiere
60 Minutes
Available September 18
Superpower, premiere
Available September 19
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), seasons 1-2
Available September 20
Average Joe, season 1
Ice Airport Alaska, seasons 2-3
It’s Pony, season 2
The Surreal Life, season 1
Available September 22
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, premiere
Available September 26
72 Seconds, premiere
Available September 27
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, season 5
Survivor, season 45
The Amazing Race, season 35
