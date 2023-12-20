All the new movies and TV shows streaming in September 2023 – Boston.com

Map: Here's where there are still power outages

September usually means cooling temperatures, the return of football, the season debuts of all of your favorite TV shows. But the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have forced some studios to delay their fall releases, which means your top new entertainment options may be streaming movies and shows you can watch from your couch.

That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Among the streaming highlights in September are the arrival of “The Little Mermaid” and Pixar’s newest “Elemental” on Disney+, the third season of Apple TV+’s soapy drama “The Morning Show,” and the kickoff of a season full of Netflix Original films, including the transatlantic romcom “Love at First Sight.”

Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in September 2023.

Available September 1

A Day and a Half – Netflix Film

Friday Night Plan – Netflix Film

Happy Ending – Netflix Film

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Available September 2

Love Again

Available September 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Available September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Available September 6

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – Netflix Documentary

Available September 7

What If – Netflix Film

Available September 13

Freestyle – Netflix Film

Available September 14

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction – Netflix Film

Once Upon a Crime – Netflix Film

Available September 15

El Conde – Netflix Film

Love at First Sight – Netflix Film

Available September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Available September 19

The Saint of Second Chances – Netflix Documentary

Available September 22

The Black Book – Netflix Film

How To Deal With a Heartbreak – Netflix Film

Spy Kids: Armageddon – Netflix Family

Available September 27

Overhaul – Netflix Film

Street Flow 2 – Netflix Film

Available September 28

Love is in the Air – Netflix Film

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo – Netflix Documentary

Available September 29

Do Not Disturb – Netflix Film

Nowhere – Netflix Film

Available September 1

Disenchantment: Part 5 – Netflix Series

Love is Blind: After the Altar, season 4 – Netflix Series

S.W.A.T., season 6

Available September 3

Is She the Wolf? – Netflix Series

Available September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series – Netflix Series

Infamy – Netflix Series

Predators – Netflix Documentary

Reporting For Duty – Netflix Series

Tahir’s House – Netflix Series

Available September 7

Dear Child – Netflix Series

GAMERA -Rebirth- – Netflix Anime

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, season 3 – Netflix Family

Top Boy, season 3 – Netflix Series

Virgin River, season 5 – Netflix Series

Available September 8

A Time Called You – Netflix Series

Burning Body – Netflix Series

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 – Netflix Family

Rose Peral’s Tapes – Netflix Documentary

Selling The OC, season 2 – Netflix Series

Spy Ops – Netflix Documentary

Available September 12

Glow Up, season 5 – Netflix Series

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here – Netflix Comedy

Available September 13

Class Act – Netflix Series

Wrestlers – Netflix Documentary

Available September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic, season 1

Thursday’s Widows – Netflix Series

Available September 15

Ancient Aliens, seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 – Netflix Series

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 7 – Netflix Documentary

Intervention, season 22

Miseducation – Netflix Series

The Pacific

Surviving Summer, season 2 – Netflix

Wipeout Part 1

Available September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 – Netflix Family

Available September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer – Netflix Comedy

Available September 20

Hard Broken – Netflix Series

New Amsterdam, season 5

Available September 21

KENGAN ASHURA, season 2 – Netflix Anime

Scissor Seven, season 4 – Netflix Series

Sex Education, season 4 – Netflix Series

Available September 22

Love Is Blind, season 5 – Netflix Series

Available September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time – Netflix Family

Available September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando? – Netflix Documentary

The Devil’s Plan

Available September 27

Encounters – Netflix Documentary

Available September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne – Netflix Series

Available September 29

Choona – Netflix Series

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury – Netflix Family

Available September 1

42

Aliens in the Attic

Anna

Annabelle

Annabelle: Creation

Annabelle Comes Home

Be Kind Rewind

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Boyz n the Hood

Bullet To The Head

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return

Children of the Corn: Revelation

A Cinderella Story

Class Action

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Critters

The Curse of La Llorona

Date Night

Doctor Sleep

Drive Me Crazy

Dutch

The Exorcist

Exorcist II: The Heretic

Fast Food Nation

Fire in the Sky

Firestorm

Friday

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gangs of New York

Georgia Rule

The Ghost and the Darkness

Heartburn

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two

Juice

Just Like Heaven

Little Shop of Horrors

The Mask

MI-5

Millennium

Mommie Dearest

Ordinary Love

Out of the Furnace

Philomena

Post Grad

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Roads Not Taken

Sabrina (1995)

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

She’s Funny That Way

Six Days, Seven Nights

Snitch

Source Code

Spy

Sunset Strip

Tears of the Sun

THX 1138

Time After Time

Unfaithfully Yours

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Available September 5

See It Loud: The History of Black Television

Available September 6

Max

Available September 18

Chico Virtual

Double Cultura

El Carrito

Keep/Delete

La Macana

Thank You, Have A Nice Day

Un Pequeño Corte

Available September 20

Naked Attraction

Available September 21

American Sniper

Available September 23

Paris Can Wait

Available September 1

A Discovery of Witches, seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, season 1 (AMC+)

Dark Winds, season 1 (AMC+)

Design Defined, season 1

Fear the Walking Dead, seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Gangs of London, seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Killing Eve, seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Restoring Galveston, season 4B

Ride with Norman Reedus, seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

Available September 2

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

Available September 4

Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, season 1

Tough Love With Hilary Farr, season 2

Available September 5

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, season 11

Welcome To Plathville, season 5

Available September 6

Crime Scene Confidental, season 2

Available September 7

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren

Does Murder Sleep?

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo

Ghost Brothers, seasons 1-2

Ghost Loop, season 1

Halloween Baking Championship, seasons 1-8

Haunting in the Heartland, season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship

Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 seasons

Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, season 1

My Horror Story, season 1

The Dead Files, season 15B

Available September 8

Tiny Toons Looniversity, season 1

Available September 9

Ambient Swim, season 2

Available September 10

FLCL: Grunge, season 4

Love & Marriage: Detroit

Unsellable Houses, season 4

Available September 11

Halloween Baking Championship, season 9

The Faking Dead

Available September 13

Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)

Halloween Cake-Off

Halloween Cookie Challenge

Halloween Wars, seasons 1-12

Outrageous Pumpkins, seasons 1-3

Available September 14

No Demo Reno, season 3

Available September 15

Teen Titans Go!, season 8C

WB 100th Behind The Shield

Available September 16

Batwheels, season 1G

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, season 1B

Available September 17

Building Roots

Halloween Wars, season 13

Available September 21

Blippi Wonders, season 3

Expedition X, season 4A

Young Love (Max Original)

Available September 22

Ed Stafford: First Man Out

Guy’s All-American Road Trip, season 2

Marooned with Ed Stafford

Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford

Nancy Drew, season 4

Available September 24

Outrageous Pumpkins, season 4

Available September 25

American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life

Halloween Cookie Challenge, season 2

Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes

Available September 26

Chopped: Volume 3

Savior Complex (HBO Original)

Available September 27

Crimes Gone Viral, season 3

Available September 28

Starstruck, season 3 (Max Original)

The Ghost Town Terror, season 2

Available September 29

Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, season 4

Available September 30

Hot Dish With Franco

Available September 1

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Knight’s Tale

An Education

Bend It Like Beckham

Breaking Up

Chronicle

Conan the Barbarian

The Deep End Of The Ocean

The Devils Wears Prada

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Double Platinum

Dragonball: Evolution

Easy Virtue

Evil Dead (2013)

The Experiment

The Good Son

The Grudge 2

Hail Caesar!

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Johnson Family Vacation

Just Married

Killers

Larry Crowne

The Last King of Scotland

The Lego Movie

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Little Fockers

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

Moving On

The Omen

The Possession

Raising Arizona

Robin Hood

Seven

Simulant

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Transporter

Transporter 2

Transporter 3

True Lies

We Bought a Zoo

Wedding Crashers

Wild Hogs

Available September 3

The Menu

Ready Player One

Available September 4

The Banshees of Inisherin

Available September 7

Taurus

Available September 8

97 Minutes

The Friendship Game

Available September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road

Available September 10

Corsage

Available September 13

The Magic Flute

Available September 14

Girl in the Closet

Available September 15

The Burning Plain

Europa Report

Frontera

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Robots

Two Lovers

The Wrecking Crew

World’s Greatest Dad

Available September 16

Buffaloed

Available September 18

Bad Axe

Men in Black: International

Available September 21

Sanctuary

Available September 22

No One Will Save You, film premiere (Hulu Original)

Available September 23

The Almond and the Seahorse

What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Available September 28

The Accountant

Available September 29

Sweetwater

Available September 1

Once Upon a Time, complete series

One Piece, complete seasons 9-10 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Available September 6

Never Let Him Go, complete docuseries (Hulu Original)

Available September 7

﻿The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023, complete season 1

My So Called Simple Life, complete season 1

Zombie House Flipping, complete seasons 3-4

Available September 11

That’s So Raven, complete series

Available September 13

The Other Black Girl, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, season 2 premiere

Available September 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 7 (Hulu Original)

Court Cam, complete season 5

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California, complete season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House, complete season 1

Top Shot, complete seasons 1-2

Available September 20

I Can See Your Voice, season 3 premiere

Name That Tune, season 3 premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization, complete season 2 (DUBBED)

Available September 21

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, part 1 premiere

Forged in Fire, complete seasons 5 & 9

Sleeping with a Killer, complete season 1

The Real SVU, complete season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Available September 22

iHeartRadio Musical Festival, livestream (Only on Hulu)

Law & Order: SVU, complete season 24

Available September 23

iHeartRadio Musical Festival, livestream (Only on Hulu)

Available September 25

Krapoplis, series premiere

Available September 26

Kitchen Nightmares, season 8 premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, season 2 premiere

Available September 27

Love in Fairhope, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available September 28

The Kardashians, season 4 premiere (Hulu Original)

The Masked Singer, season 10 premiere

Snake Oil, series premiere

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home, complete season 1

Storage Wars, complete seasons 1-2

Surviving Marriage, complete season 1

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back, complete season 1

Available September 29

Hell’s Kitchen, season 22 premiere

Lego Masters, season 4 premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race, complete season 10

Available September 6

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Available September 13

Elemental (2023)

Available September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

Available September 6

9/11: One Day in America, season 1, 6 episodes

I Am Groot, season 2, premiere (all shorts streaming)

Available September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies, special

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive, special

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview, special

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka, premiere

Available September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, season 5, 7 episodes

Raven’s Home, season 6, 4 episodes

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, season 2, 7 episodes

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, premiere

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, premiere (all shorts streaming)

Available September 15

Lang Lang Plays Disney, premiere

Available September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee, season 2, 4 episodes

PJ Masks: Power Heroes, season 1, 5 episodes

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion, premiere

Available September 27

To Catch a Smuggler, season 5, 8 episodes

Pupstruction, season 1, 6 episodes

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series (Shorts), season 1

Available September 29

Marvel Studios Legends – “Variants” & “TVA”

Disney’s Launchpad, season 2 (new shorts streaming)

Available September 1

A Bullet for Pretty Boy

A Force Of One

A Man Called Sarge

A Matter of Time

A Rage to Live

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein

After Midnight (1989)

Alakazam the Great

Alex Cross

All About My Mother

Amazons Of Rome

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anaconda

And Your Name Is Jonah

Angel Eyes

Apartment 143

April Morning

Arabian Nights

Are You In The House Alone?

Army of Darkness

As Above, So Below

Back to School

Bad Education

Bad News Bears

Bailout At 43,000

Balls Out

Beer

Behind the Mask

Belly Of An Architect

Berlin Tunnel 21

Bewitched (2005)

Billion Dollar Drain

Blow

Body Slam

Born to Race

Bowling For Columbine

Boy of the Streets

Breakdown

Brides of Dracula

Brigadoon

Broken Embraces

Buster

Calendar Girl Murders

California Dreaming

Campus Rhythm

Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl

Carpool

Carry on Columbus

Carve Her Name with Pride

Chasing Papi

Cheerleaders Beach Party

Children Of Men

Child’s Play (2019)

China Doll

Chrome and Hot Leather

Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction

Committed

Conan The Barbarian

Condor

Confidence Girl

Courage Mountain

Crossplot

Curse Of The Swamp Creature

Curse of the Undead

Cycle Savages

Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc.

Damned River

Dancers

Danger in Paradise

Dangerous Love

Deep Blue Sea

Defiance

Deja Vu

Demented

Desert Sands

Desperado

Detective Kitty O’Day

Detective School Dropouts

Devil

Devil’s Eight

Diary of a Bachelor

Dogs

Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title

Double Trouble

Down The Drain

Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me To Hell

Driving Miss Daisy

Dust 2 Glory

Edge of Darkness

Eight Men Out

Eight on the Lam

Electra Glide In Blue

Elephant Tales

Europa Report

Evil Dead (2013)

Explosive Generation

Extraction

Face/Off

Fanboys

Fashion Model

Fatal Charm

Fearless Frank

Finders Keepers

Flight That Disappeared

Flight to Hong Kong

Fools Rush In

For The Love of Aaron

For The Love of It

For Those Who Think Young

Four Weddings and a Funeral

From Hollywood to Deadwood

Frontera

Fury on Wheels

Gambit

Ghost Story

Gigli

Grace Quigley

Grievous Bodily Harm

Hangfire

Hansel and Gretel

Haunted House

Hawks

Hell Drivers

Here Comes the Devil

Hollywood Harry

Honeymoon Limited

Hostile Witness

Hot Under The Collar

Hotel Rwanda

Hugo

I Am Durán

I Saw the Devil

I’m So Excited!

Inconceivable

Innocent Lies

Intimate Strangers

Invisible Invaders

It Rains In My Village

Jarhead

Jeff, Who Lives At Home

Joyride

Juan Of The Dead

Kalifornia

Khyber Patrol

La Bamba

Labou

Lady In A Corner

Ladybird, Ladybird

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, And Blonde

Legend Of Johnny Lingo

Little Dorrit (Part 1)

Little Dorrit (Part 2)

Little Sweetheart

Lost Battalion

Mama

Mandrill

Masters Of The Universe

Matchless

Meeting At Midnight

Men’s Club

Mfkz

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Miss All American Beauty

Mission of the Shark

Mixed Company

Mystery Liner

National Lampoon’s Movie Madness

New York Minute

Nicholas Nickleby

Night Creatures

No

Observe and Report

Octavia

October Sky

Of Mice and Men

One Man’s Way

One Summer Love

Operation Atlantis

Overkill

Panga

Passport To Terror

Phaedra

Play Misty For Me

Portrait Of A Stripper

Powaqqatsi

Predator: The Quietus

Private Investigations

Prophecy

Pulse

Quinceañera

Raiders of the Seven Seas

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Red River

Reform School Girls

Riddick

Riot in Juvenile Prison

River of Death

Rocky

Rocky II

Rose Garden

Roxanne

Rumble Fish

Runaway Train

Running Scared

Safari 3000

Season Of Fear

Secret Window

Sense And Sensibility

Sergeant Deadhead

Seven Hours to Judgement

Shark’s Treasure

She’s Out of My League

She’s the One

Sin Nombre

Sinister

Slamdance

Snitch

Son of Dracula

Space Probe Taurus

Spanglish

Spell

Stardust

Step Up

Sticky Fingers

Stigmata

Sugar

Summer Rental

Surrender

Sword Of The Valiant

Tangerine

Tenth Man

The Adventures Of Gerald

The Adventures Of The American Rabbit

The Assisi Underground

The Bad News Bears

The Beast with a Million Eyes

The Birdcage

The Black Dahlia

The Black Tent

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Break-Up

The Cat Burglar

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Clown and the Kid

The Diary of a High School Bride

The Dictator

The Evictors

The Fake

The Family Stone

The Final Alliance

The Finest Hour

The Frog Prince

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Late Great Planet Earth

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Vampire

The Living Ghost

The Locusts

The Machinist

The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Mask of Zorro

The Mighty Quinn

The Misfits

The Motorcycle Diaries

The Mouse on the Moon

The Mummy (1932)

The Naked Cage

The Night They Raided Minsky’s

The Possession

The Prince

The Program

The Ring

The Sacrament

The Savage Wild

The Secret In Their Eyes

The Sharkfighters

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Sum of All Fears

The Winds of Kitty Hawk

The Wolf Man

The Young Savages

Three Came To Kill

Through Naked Eyes

Time Limit

To Catch a Thief

Tough Guys Don’t Dance

Track of Thunder

Transformations

Transporter 3

Trollhunter

True Heart

Underground

Unholy Rollers

Unsettled Land

V/H/S

War, Italian Style

Warriors Five

We Still Kill the Old Way

When A Stranger Calls

Where the Buffalo Roam

Where the River Runs Black

Wild Bill

Wild Racers

Wild Things

Windows

Woman Of Straw

Young Racers

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

10 Things I Hate About You

21 Grams

23:59

2001: A Space Odyssey

Available September 5

One Shot: Overtime Elite (Amazon Original)

Available September 7

Single Moms Club

Available September 8

Sitting in Bars with Cake (Amazon Original)

Available September 12

Inside (2023)

Kelce (Amazon Original)

Available September 15

A Million Miles Away (Amazon Original)

Available September 19

A Thousand and One

Available September 22

Cassandro (Amazon Original)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Available September 15

Wilderness (Amazon Original)

Written in the Stars (Amazon Original)

Available September 26

The Fake Sheikh (Amazon Original)

Available September 29

Gen V (Amazon Original)

Available September 29

Flora and Son

Available September 8

The Changeling (Season 1 Premiere)

Available September 13

The Morning Show (Season 3 Premiere)

Available September 20

The Supermodels (Complete Season 1)

Available September 22

Still Up (Complete Season 1)

Available September 1

3:10 to Yuma

The 4th Quarter: Legacy

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

The Amityville Moon

Amityville: The Awakening

Amityville Uprising

The Bad Guys

Bad Teacher

Ben Is Back

Billy Madison

The Birds

The Bone Collector

Bride of Chucky

Bruce Almighty

Bulletproof

Candyman, 1992

Casper

Casper: A Spirited Beginning

Casper’s Scare School

Chicken Run

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

The Christmas Train

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Conan the Barbarian

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Cut, Color, Murder

Dawn of the Dead

The Dead Don’t Die

Dead Silence

Desperado

Despicable Me 3

A Dog Named Christmas

Dracula

Duplicity

Easy A

Enchanted Christmas

Erin Brockovich

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fallen Angel

The Fault in Our Stars

Frenzy

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Friday Night Lights

Get Out

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II

The Grudge 2

The Grudge 3

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween, 2018

Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Gilmore

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Hypnotic

I Spy

Insidious: Chapter 3

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Just One Kiss

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2

Land of the Dead

Larry Crowne

The Last Exorcism

Leatherheads

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Love Happens

Love in the Sun

Machete

Madagascar

Marnie

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix Resurrections

Mercy

A Midnight Kiss

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Haunted

Ms. Matched

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Mummy, 2017

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Notting Hill

November Christmas

The Other Guys

Patient Zero

Penguins of Madagascar

The People Under the Stairs

Pitch Perfect 2

Playing Cupid

The Possession, 2023

Prince of Darkness

Psycho, 1960

Psycho II

Psycho III

Psycho, 1998

Pumpkin Pie Wars

The Purge: Anarchy

Rally Road Racers

Remember Sunday

Rudy

The Rundown

Saboteur

Salt

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The Scorpion King

A Season for Miracles

The Serpent and the Rainbow

Seed of Chucky

Shadow of a Doubt

Shocker

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground

Silver Bells

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Smokey and the Bandit

South Beach Love

Stranded in Paradise

Taking a Shot at Love

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood

Tales From the Hood

Tales From the Hood 2

The Tale of Despereaux

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

They Live

The Thing, 2011

The Thing, 1982

Thirst

To Catch a Spy

An Uncommon Grace

United 93

Us

Videodrome

The Visit

Village of the Damned

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

The Wolfman

Available September 3

Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance (Hallmark)

Available September 9

Guiding Emily (Hallmark)

Available September 15

Bride of Frankenstein

It Came from Outer Space

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of the Werewolf

Dr. Cyclops

Dracula’s Daughter

The Evil of Frankenstein

Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast X

The Fate of the Furious

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Frankenstein

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

The Invisible Woman

The Mummy’s Curse

The Mummy’s Ghost

The Mummy’s Hand

The Mummy’s Tomb

My Son

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven

Son of Frankenstein

Werewolf of London

Available September 16

Love Is In The Air (Hallmark)

Available September 17

Notes of Autumn (Hallmark)

Sing

Available September 19

The Lego Batman Movie

Available September 23

Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major (Hallmark)

Available September 24

Retreat to You (Hallmark)

Available September 25

The Protégé

Available September 30

Girls Trip

Mystery Island (Hallmark)

Available September 4

Chucky, season 2, 8 episodes

Available September 8

TODAY Citi Concert Series – Olivia Rodrigo (NBC)

Available September 22

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)

﻿TODAY Citi Concert Series – Kelly Clarkson (NBC)

Available September 26

The Irrational, season 1 premiere (NBC)

Available September 28

People’s Choice Country Awards

People’s Choice Country Awards Backstage

Available September 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

54

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abandon

Afflicted

American Gigolo

American History X

American Hustle

Amores Perros

An Unfinished Life

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Arrival

Asylum

Baby Boom

Bad News Bears

Beastly

Below

Beneath

Blazing Saddles

Bless the Child

Blue Chips

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Breakdown

Captive State

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Children of a Lesser God

Cocktail

Curandero

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Death On the Nile (1978)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dragonslayer

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

Elf

Event Horizon

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Frida

Ghost Team One

God’s Petting You

Good Mourning

Hamlet (2000)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hard Candy

Hecho en México

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hugo

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

In Too Deep

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Ladybugs

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death

Like Water for Chocolate

Long Shot

Married to the Mob

Memories of Me

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Nacho Libre

Nick of Time

On the Edge

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Primal Fear

Prophecy

River’s Edge

Road House

Road to Perdition

Schindler’s List

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven Psychopaths

Sherlock Gnomes

Some Kind of Hero

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Striptease

Summer Rental

Super 8

Surviving Christmas

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Back-up Plan

The Best Offer

The Big Lebowski

The Blair Witch Project

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Cutting Edge

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The First Wives Club

The Hole

The Hunt for Red October

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Last Samurai

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mighty

The Monster Squad

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Ruins

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

The Woods

The Wrath of Becky

The Yards

Thief

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Up in Smoke

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

World Trade Center

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)

Available September 4

Mafia Mamma

Available September 9

Basic Instinct 2

Available September 15

The End of Sex

Available September 20

Cursed Friends

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available September 6

RENO 911!, season 7

The Naked Brothers Band, seasons 1-3

Available September 7

Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4 premiere

NFL Slimetime, season 3

Available September 8

Dreaming Whilst Black, premiere

Available September 12

Football Must Go On, premiere

Available September 13

MTV Video Music Awards

America in Black, season 1

Available September 14

Buddy Games, season 1

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

Available September 16

48 Hours, season 36

Available September 17

The Gold, premiere

60 Minutes

Available September 18

Superpower, premiere

Available September 19

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), seasons 1-2

Available September 20

Average Joe, season 1

Ice Airport Alaska, seasons 2-3

It’s Pony, season 2

The Surreal Life, season 1

Available September 22

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, premiere

Available September 26

72 Seconds, premiere

Available September 27

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, season 5

Survivor, season 45

The Amazing Race, season 35

