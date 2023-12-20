GTA 6 fans disappointed by surprise announcement from Rockstar Games – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

Grand Theft Auto fans are constantly waiting with bated breath for that GTA VI announcement. All they want is a trailer and a release date. So, when Rockstar Games sent out a tweet recently and it didn’t contain any new information, instead the company promoted the mobile release of Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars, fans were left disappointed.

Rockstar Games are the experts in holding back information. They’re a company known for taking their time, which is understandable given the impact their games have on the industry. At any other time, this announcement would likely have been celebrated, but because it’s not GTA VI, fans were never going to be happy.

Fans are waiting for any news from GTA VI.

Both of the announced games are coming to mobile platforms, Android and iOS and are available for GTA+ members. Both are brilliant spin-off titles from Rockstar, but fans took to Twitter (now X) to voice their frustrations.

Plenty of the fans simply asked for a GTA VI teaser, others adopted a level of sarcasm with replies like, “THE GTA ANNOUNCEMENT I’VE BEEN WAITING YEARS FOR!!!!” or, “Looks like Rockstar decided to release everything but GTA VI.”

The problem is, Rockstar are never going to win. GTA VI has been in the oven for years now and the leaks that surfaced in September 2022 didn’t help keep the hype in check. At this point, all players want is some new details and as many have noted they “won’t be getting GTA+ still.” Legions of fans are memeing and there are a few who are giving praise to the two spin-offs that were announced but the consensus is that this “isn’t enough.”

Personally, I’ll be thrilled when the trailer finally drops, but really what we all need is a sequel or remake of the actual GOAT Rockstar game, Table Tennis.

