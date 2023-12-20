Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, December 16, 2023 New Codes To Grab Weapons, Freebies Now Live – Jagran English

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Garena introduces fresh redeem codes for players who can claim new rewards daily. Codes for December 16 have been updated on the redemption website of the game developer. Users can win in-game items ranging from characters to weapons that can be used to enhance gameplay.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes India 2023: Free Fire MAX, the popular battle royale title renowned for its thrilling missions, is among the top choices in the mobile gaming fraternity worldwide. The game developer introduces fresh redeem codes for players who can claim new rewards daily. Codes for December 16 have been updated on the redemption website of Garena.

Users can win in-game items ranging from characters to weapons that can be used to enhance gameplay. These rewards can be redeemed via the rewards redemption link of the game developer and by signing in using valid social media credentials. You can log in using your Google, Apple, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) or other IDs.

Do note the rewards are available only for the first 500 players. Hence, it would be best if you grabbed them as soon as the codes are live. These codes can range from 12 to 16 characters and are alphanumeric. They are active for under 24 hours. Also, note that all codes mentioned in the report might not work due to server or regional restrictions.

Only the first 500 players can avail of rewards using these redeem codes.

Here are the redeem codes for Free Fire MAX as stated by The Quint.

ZZATXB24QES8

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF1VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Step 1: Open the rewards redemption website on your PC or mobile: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using any of your registered login credentials

Step 3: Find the redemption link and the codes on the website

Step 4: Copy any code from the list and paste it into the rewards redemption link

Step 5: After submitting, hit the ‘confirm’ button

Step 6: Now check your in-game mailbox for rewards

On a related note, Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, which the authorities banned in India. However, the company may reintroduce the game soon. You can read more on this here.



