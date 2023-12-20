Amazon Prime Video Schedule December 18-24: New TV Shows & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Abdul Azim Naushad

Amazon Prime Video‘s new TV and movie releases for December 18-24 include the animated musical comedy film Sing 2 and the documentary Every Body.

On December 19, viewers can watch the documentary film Every Body, directed by Julie Cohen and distributed by Focus Features. The film features three different stories of three individuals who have moved on from childhoods scarred by shame, secrecy, and non-consensual surgeries to thriving and blossoming adulthood. The three individuals, River Gallo, Alicia Roth Wiegel, and Sean Saifa are the leaders of a rapidly growing community and serve as vocal proponents and advocates for a greater understanding of an intersex community and also proponents fighting to end unnecessary surgeries. As per IMDb, the film is the winner of the Outstanding Documentary Award of Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival.

Then on December 22, viewers can stream Illumination Studios’ Sing 2. A sequel to Sing, the story sees Buster Moon and his crew putting on a show in Redshore City, all the while working hard to impress an entertainment mogul and also enlisting a reclusive rock star to perform with their group. Like the previous film, Sing 2 features an ensemble cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Chelsea Peretti, Pharell Williams, Bobby Cannavale, Bono, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Nick Offerman, Peter Serafinowicz, and Jennifer Saunders.

Other releases for Amazon Prime Video during this week include When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present, Christmas Giveaway, Gigolò per caso, and Thursday Night Football.

Below are all the new TV shows and movies being added to Amazon Prime Video from December 18-24.

