Solar System Exploration – Science@NASA

Launched on a mission to a metal-rich asteroid, arriving 2029.

Launching in 2024 to Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa.

On its way to explore asteroid Apophis.

En route to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

Exploring the surface of Mars since 2021.

Delivered asteroid Bennu sample in September 2023.

Exploring the surface of Mars since 2012.

Orbiting the Moon since 2009.

En route to Mercury orbit in 2025. *ESA/JAXA-led.

Orbiting Mars since 2006.

Orbiting Mars since 2014.

Orbiting Mars since 2001.

Orbiting Mars since 2003. *ESA-led.

Asteroid and comet hunter since 2009.

Orbiting Jupiter since 2016.

Exploring the Kuiper Belt since 2015.

Jupiter moon arrival in 2034. *ESA-led.

The solar system has one star, eight planets, five officially recognized dwarf planets, at least 290 moons, more than 1.3 million asteroids, and about 3,900 comets.

It is located in an outer spiral arm of the Milky Way galaxy called the Orion Arm, or Orion Spur. Our solar system orbits the center of the galaxy at about 515,000 mph (828,000 kph). It takes about 230 million years to complete one orbit around the galactic center.

We call it the solar system because it is made up of our star, the Sun, and everything bound to it by gravity – the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune; dwarf planets Pluto, Ceres, Makemake, Haumea, and Eris – along with hundreds of moons; and millions of asteroids, comets, and meteoroids.

Our solar system is the only one we know of that has a planet that supports life. So far, we only know of life on Earth, but we’re looking for life on other worlds.

You’re invited to #SendYourName to Jupiter’s moon Europa by signing a poem by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón that will travel aboard NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft.

A detailed guide to the night sky written by a NASA expert featuring full Moon lore, asteroid flybys, stars, galaxies, constellations, and more.

Our solar system has a star, eight planets, five dwarf planets, and thousands of asteroids, and comets.

Our solar system orbits the center of the Milky Way galaxy. We’re in one of the galaxy’s four spiral arms.

It takes our solar system about 230 million years to complete one orbit around the galactic center.

There are three general kinds of galaxies: elliptical, irregular, and spiral. The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy.

Our solar system has no atmosphere. But it has many worlds – including Earth – with many kinds of atmospheres.

Our solar system has more than 200 moons.

The four giant planets – and at least one asteroid – have rings.

More than 300 robotic spacecraft have left Earth’s orbit, and 24 U.S. astronauts have traveled to the Moon.

So far, Earth is the only place we’ve found life in our solar system, but we’re looking.

The Voyagers are the only spacecraft to leave our solar system.

Only two spacecraft have reached interstellar space, the space between stars. Three other spacecraft have achieved enough velocity to eventually travel beyond the boundaries of our solar system.

