How To Download Episodes On Hulu – Decider

by Michael Haskoor (@Tweetskoor)

Are you headed out on a long trip and looking to download the rest of the episodes of a show you’re watching for offline viewing in your plane, train or automobile? Maybe you want to download an entire show or even movie? Either way, thanks to Hulu‘s Help Center, we have the steps you need to take below to get select content downloaded in the Hulu app on your phone or tablet and other supported mobile devices.

Just keep in mind this means that not everything that is currently streaming on Hulu is available for download. You will also need the right Hulu plan to explore and access downloadable content. It’s a pretty rad feature nonetheless.

Some other things to know are that you can have up to 25 downloads on five supported mobile devices at one time. These limits are per account, not by profile or device. If you were to exceed one of these limits, the platform will display a popup alert with next steps.

Also, once you download an episode or movie you will have offline access to it for 30 days, however, once you hit play Hulu will give you 48 hours to finish watching it before it expires. Don’t worry though, you can renew expired downloads.

Now, let’s cut to the chase. Here’s how to download a movie or episode on Hulu:

To access and watch offline downloads:

If you want to use your cellular data to download content, adjust the video quality, renew expired downloads or delete them once you’re finished, you can find the steps for these actions and more in Hulu’s Help Center.

