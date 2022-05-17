Microsoft Teams tips and trick: Top features to make hybrid working easier – BGR India

Photo Gallery

Covid-19 pandemic related restrictions have begun to ease off and employees across industries are slowly moving to a hybrid working setup. Amid such circumstances, it is important that people are able to communicate in a more efficient way easily. So, here are top Microsoft Teams features that will make hybrid working easier.

Microsoft Teams’ Text prediction feature enables users to get suitable word suggestions or phrases inline using the assistive AI that helps predict answers. This feature is similar to what users get in LinkedIn’s message box and it enables users to complete their messages faster.

Microsoft Teams will soon get Microsoft 365’s Fluent emoji style that will give users access to over 1800 emojis. Microsoft says that these new emojis will make messaging fun for all Teams users.

