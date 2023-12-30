Windows 10 Creators Update Build 15048 ISO images available now – BetaNews

If you’re thinking of joining the Windows 10 Insider program, or you just want to do a clean install with an up to date version of Windows 10, the good news is Microsoft has released a new ISO image.
The image, for Build 15048, is available to all, and you can download it now. This build rolled out to Insiders on the Fast ring twelve days ago so it’s not the latest release — that would be Build 15058, which Microsoft released yesterday — but it includes a lot of important bug fixes, and a Windows Mixed Reality demo you can try.
In order to download it, you’ll firstly need to join the Windows Insider Preview program, which you can do here.
Once signed up and logged in, go to this page to grab the download. Select the edition you require from the drop-down box, and click Confirm. Select the product language, and click Confirm for that. You can then choose a 32 or 64-bit download.
You’ll be able to install it on a PC, or in a virtual environment using VirtualBox.
Image Credit: ValentinT/Shutterstock
