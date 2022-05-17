Are black cats really that unlucky? This Apple TV+ movie trailer has an answer – Deseret News

A still from the movie “Luck,” which will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Aug. 5.

Apple TV+

A perfect start to Friday the 13th — Apple TV+ released a trailer for an animated movie that makes you question everything you know about the superstition behind black cats or the creatures controlling your fortunes … or misfortunes.

“Luck” follows Sam (voiced by Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest girl in the world, who stumbles on the Land of Luck, a world hidden from humans.

After Sam finds a whole new world, she is determined to take some luck home with her, but she will need to befriend a few magical creatures to make this happen.

In the trailer, Bob the Black Cat gives a tour of the Land of Luck, where no one gets hit by speeding cars or falls into potholes. One department is in charge of all the lucky things humans experience, like stumbling on a $100 bill, while another department finds joy in doing the opposite, like taking away toilet paper from someone doing their business in the bathroom stall.

Directed by Peggy Holmes (“The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning”) and written by Kiel Murray (“Cars 3”), the movie features stars like Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”), Whoopi Goldberg (“Sister Act 3”), Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible” series), Flula Borg (“The Suicide Squad”), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), Colin O’Donoghue (“The Right Stuff series”), John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) and Adelynn Spoon (“Watchmen” series), according to the press release.

The movie will premiere on Apple TV+ on Aug. 5.

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Copyright © 2022 Deseret News Publishing Company. All Rights Reserved

source