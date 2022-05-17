“Damian Lillard asked me for my Netflix login”: Blazers MVP’s cousin hilariously dismisses the notion… – The Sportsrush

Home » Basketball » “Damian Lillard asked me for my Netflix login”: Blazers MVP’s cousin hilariously dismisses the notion that he would take a pay cut

While Damian Lillard and Team USA can relish in their victory over France to secure Gold for a 4th consecutive Olympics, the Blazers are in what many would call, a pickle. They have been in one for quite some time, trailing all the way back to the Chauncey Billups hiring.

Neil Olshey and the front office mishandled the Billups hiring quite bombastically, leading Blazer and NBA fans to believe Damian Lillard was to blame for it all. Having fans of a team he’s poured his heart into call him out certainly irked him. Following this, the rumors began piling up on top of each other.

Despite Lillard putting the trade rumors to rest during a media availability, people like Stephen A Smith and Henry Abbott continued to speculate online. The latter found himself in some hot water when he claimed the 6x All-Star would take a pay cut to stay with the Blazers.

Damian Lillard refuted this and it led to a rather nasty dispute that blew up on Twitter.

CJ McCollum was the first of Dame’s teammates to point out how insane it was for rumors to claim he would ‘give up a bag’ in order to bring a title to Portland. Now, Keljin Blevins, Lillard’s cousin and teammate on the Blazers, hilariously posted an analogy on Twitter that shows just how much Dame would not be into taking pay cuts.

🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/Go1AOH5S3c

— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 7, 2021

At the moment, it’s quite clear that Damian Lillard is staying put in Portland, just as how Bradley Beal isn’t making a ruckus about leaving Washington DC anytime soon. However, this certainly does not mean Dame will retire a Blazer. The most likely scenario is that the All-NBA talent plays it out next season in his first year without Terry Stotts at the helm.

Depending on how well the team performs with Chauncey Billups manning the ship, Damian Lillard will make a decision. If one thing’s for certain, trusting Dame and Dame only for any news of his whereabouts is the way to go.

