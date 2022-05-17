Master is streaming on Prime Video this week: March 14–20 – Amazon Adviser

REGINA HALL and AMBER GRAY star in MASTER Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

There isn’t a lot new streaming on Prime Video this week. There is one big release that you’re not going to want to miss.

This is a very quiet week when it comes to content streaming on Prime Video. Considering the amount of content that filmed during 2021, this is going to be surprising to some. However, there is a lot of post-production work that needs doing on most of those shows.

This is going to be a good week to catch up on some of the shows and movies that dropped earlier this month. Last week saw the release of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 finale, so you can now binge-watch the entire penultimate season.

Upload Season 2 also arrived on Friday, so that’s available to binge-watch. And don’t overlook The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Lucy and Desi from the first week of the month.

The only new release happening this week is Master, a new Amazon Original Movie. Regina Hall stars in the horror movie as one of three women striving to find a place in a prestigious New England university. There is something dark within the halls, and the women will need to get to the bottom of it if they want to survive.

If you’re still struggling to find something to watch, you can always turn to Amazon’s free streaming service. IMDb TV has some great new releases happening this week, and you won’t need to spend an extra penny.

On Tuesday, March 15, the three Fifty Shades movies will drop. Hitman: Agent 47 will also drop on the same day. On Friday, March 19, you’ll be able to stream The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss.

What are you streaming on Prime Video this week? Are you turning to IMDb TV? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

