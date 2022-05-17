iPhone 14 Pro unofficial renders show Apple's new rumored design – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
These iPhone 14 Pro renders look almost like the real thing
You would be forgiven for thinking these iPhone 14 Pro images were the real deal. However, Apple hasn’t decided to launch its iPhone 14 series phones early, these are just well-made unofficial renders designed by Japanese artist Souta.
Starting with the phones’ basic shape, we have a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. These are in theory the same size as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but thanks to some slimmer bezels, the screens are said to in fact be a little larger.
The more obvious change to the display is the new notch design. After shrinking the notch slightly on the iPhone 13, Apple’s rumored to be equipping this year’s Pro models with these pill and punch-hole cut-outs. Not only would this move the iPhone a little closer to the full-screen look of its Android rivals, it would also give you a bit more screen space in the same size phone.
Looking to the back of the phones, we can see the usual triple camera (plus LiDAR) arrangement. The camera block could be larger than the current one on the iPhone 13 Pro’s, as a 48MP main camera may need the extra space.
For colors, Souta has chosen to clad these iPhone renders In purple, a recently rumored color that previously appeared as a mid-life refresh option for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 14 Pro can also be seen here in silver, or “Starlight” in Apple’s official color language.
Beyond the exterior changes, there are other rumored changes to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that we’re excited for. The Pro models are said to be getting a new A16 Bionic chipset, while the standard models could stick with a variant of the current A15 chip. On a slightly more negative note, the Pro models could increase in price, costing $100 more than last year’s Pro models.
On the other hand, something we will probably not see is USB-C ports to replace the well-established Lightning connector. While the more common connection standard is an apparent possibility for the iPhone 15 next year, the iPhone 14 family will most likely miss out.
All these feature rumors aren’t going to be put to bed until Apple actually reveals the iPhone 14. That’s likely not happening until September though, the month that most new iPhones have been revealed in. Until then though, check in with our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs regularly for the latest leaks and rumors.
