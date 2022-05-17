iPad 10.2-inch – Apple

Powerful. Easy to use. Versatile. The new iPad is designed for all the things you love to do. Work, play, create, learn, stay connected, and more. All at an incredible value.
iPad
The A13 Bionic chip makes everything more responsive, from messaging to web browsing to using multiple apps at once.
Up to 20 percent faster GPU gives you the graphics performance you need. Perfect for playing immersive games and more.
A more powerful Neural Engine drives machine learning–based features like Live Text in iPadOS 15.
The A13 Bionic chip effortlessly powers advanced apps like Adobe Fresco and Procreate.
With all-day battery life, iPad is ready to work or play for as long as you need it.1
With incredible detail and vivid colors, the 10.2‑inch Retina display is perfect for watching movies, working on a project, or drawing your next masterpiece.
True Tone adjusts the display to the color temperature of the room to make viewing comfortable in any light.
Center Stage makes video calls more engaging by automatically adjusting to keep you centered in the frame. And it lets you create fun videos for posting to popular social apps.
In addition to Center Stage, the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera brings a huge boost in image quality for even better selfies and group shots.
The 8MP Wide camera on the back of iPad captures sharp, vivid images and video.
The versatile back camera also lets you scan documents and experience immersive AR apps.
Download files, stream movies, collaborate with colleagues, and upload content from just about anywhere.
Fast Wi‑Fi lets you stay connected at home, work, school, or wherever you go with iPad.
With Gigabit‑class LTE, you can connect even when you can’t access Wi‑Fi.2
Using Apple Pencil is as natural as putting pen to paper, but with capabilities that make handwriting as powerful as typed text.3
Take unforgettable notes, create a work of art, mark up screenshots, and much more.
Attach a thin and light Smart Keyboard for comfortable typing — perfect for writing your novel or crafting your business plan.
The Smart Keyboard folds up into a slim, lightweight cover for portable protection.3
Designed for the large Multi‑Touch display, iPadOS is powerful and easy to use.iPadOS 15 pushes the capabilities of iPad further with more discoverable multitasking, new ways to find and organize information, and enhanced note‑taking.
iPad comes with powerful Apple-designed apps like Photos, Maps, Messages, Apple News, Mail, and Safari. And with over a million apps on the App Store designed just for iPad, you’ll find the right app for anything you want to do. Make a beat, get a workout in, read the news, or join a battle royale with friends.
Like every Apple product, iPad was designed with your privacy and security in mind. It’s not always easy. But that’s the kind of innovation we believe in.
Technology is most powerful when everyone can use it. That’s why iPad comes with accessibility features that support vision, hearing, mobility, and cognitive needs. Like sign language prominence in FaceTime, which can detect when a participant is using sign language and make the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call.
We take responsibility for the environmental footprint of our products throughout their life cycle.
We're committed to one day sourcing 100% recycled and renewable materials across all of our products and packaging. iPad is designed with a list of features to reduce environmental impact.
Explore keyboards, cases, covers, Apple Pencil, AirPods, and more.
With Apple Trade In, just give us your eligible iPad and get credit for a new one. It’s good for you and the planet.
