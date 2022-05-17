Apple Releases watchOS 8.6 With ECG Support in Mexico – MacRumors

Apple today released watchOS 8.6, the fifth major update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September 2021. watchOS 8.6 comes two months after the launch of watchOS 8.5, an update that brought new emojis, Apple TV purchase authorization, and more.



‌‌watchOS ‌8.6 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple’s release notes, watchOS 8.6 expands ECG functionality and irregular heart rhythm detection to Mexico.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source