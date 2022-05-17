“What We Do In The Shadows” Season 4 Coming Soon To Hulu/Star+/Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that the fourth season of the FX series, “What We Do In The Shadows” will premiere on Tuesday 12th July at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and new episodes will be available the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes.

This series will also be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories, however, no release date has yet been announced for the international release of the fourth season.



What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson – aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse – and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Previous seasons are also available to stream on Hulu. Internationally, some countries have previous seasons of “What We Do In The Shadows”, however, due to previous contracts with other platforms, not all of the previous seasons are currently available.

Are you looking forward to new episodes of “What We Do In The Shadows”?

