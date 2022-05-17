Wear OS announcements from Google I/O 2022 – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

For years, Google essentially ignored Wear OS, the wearable operating system powering smartwatches. However, over the past year, the company has ramped up development for the software in tandem with Samsung, which launched its first Wear OS watch in 2021: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

See also: Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Today, at Google I/O 2022, Google dropped a whole bunch of news related to Wear OS. Here’s what we heard.

That’s it for Wear OS announcements at Google I/O. For more on the event, check out our full roundup.

source