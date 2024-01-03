Looking for special Black Friday discounts? We have all the deals – phillyBurbs.com

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner on Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, but that hasn’t discouraged retailers from launching early sales.

Practically every brand and retailer is participating, slashing prices across various categories, including tech gadgets, kitchen essentials, home decor, fitness gear, and more.

Shopping online also has its benefits, from avoiding crowded stores and parking lots to securing popular gifts before they run out.

Here’s a Black Friday 2023 guide to help you know where to start. Find details on store hours, deals, tips, and everything you need for your holiday shopping.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are set to begin on Nov. 17, but here are 5 fantastic deals available now.

The online retailer has announced upcoming sales featuring products from Bissell, Peloton, Ruggable, and Yeti.

When Black Friday deals become available, you can access them at Black Friday 2023/Amazon.com. On Nov. 27, Cyber Monday offerings will be showcased at Cyber Monday 2023 /Amazon.com.

Consistent with recent years, Amazon will facilitate shopping from categories such as “Black-owned, woman-owned, military family–owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander–owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses,” the online retailer said. Additionally, there will be opportunities to explore deals from other small businesses through dedicated small-business deals on amazon.com.

Best Buy is taking the initiative with its Early Black Friday Deals for Everyone sale, offering significant discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more. The sale is open to both My Best Buy members and non-members, starting today. Additional and potentially more substantial markdowns may be available on Black Friday itself, early shopping provides a strategy to sidestep the sales commotion on the big day.

Here are the best deals we’ve found:

If you want to stay updated on the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Costco, add these dates to your calendar:

Online & Warehouse Savings: Oct. 30 – Nov. 12, 2023Early Black Friday Savings: Nov. 13 – Nov. 27, 2023Black Friday Weekend Savings: Nov. 23 – Nov. 27, 2023

The most popular Costco deals right now:

Walmart initiated its early Black Friday sale, featuring discounts on a range of electronics, toys, and housewares.

We’ve examined all the advertised deals and ongoing discounts available at Walmart to identify genuine discounts on recommended products. Here’s what you should know.

Here are the Black Friday operating hours for various shopping centers across the Delaware Valley. All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

For a more intimate shopping experience, check out the special hours and events on the main streets of Bucks County and Peddler’s Village in Lahaska from Friday through the holiday weekend. Support local vendors and businesses for your holiday shopping and look for deals on Small Business Saturday. Peddler’s Village is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday and has regular hours through the weekend.

Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase quality products at the Quakertown Farmers Market. Prepare for a shopping experience worth the wait at Quakertown Farmers Market. Explore over 100 departments year-round on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, offering diverse products.

Enjoy a comfortable, smoke-free environment with ample free parking for 2,500+ vehicles, modern restrooms, weekly specials, events, and entertainment. For more information, visit the quakertownfarmersmkt.com.

When: Wednesday, Nov.22 open extra shopping hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 23 Closed for ThanksgivingFriday, Nov. 24 – Saturday, Nov. 25, open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 26 open 10 a.m. – 5. p.m.Where: Quakertown Farmers Market, 201 Station Road, Quakertown

