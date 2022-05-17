Australian Tesla deliveries delayed amid lockdown in China – Drive

As Tesla’s Shanghai factory grinds to a halt, the next planned Australian shipment of electric cars has reportedly been cancelled – pushing existing orders back to the end of this year.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla is facing new delays in Australia, an employee has revealed to Drive.

The usual second-quarter shipment (April to June) has reportedly been cancelled, due to ongoing lockdowns in China.

Therefore, the employee says deposit holders have been informed their orders will not be fulfilled until the end of this year.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not respond when approached by Drive for comment.

However, the claims are compatible with an overnight report from VedaPrime – a well-sourced tracking service for Tesla cars bound for Australia.

“There was an announcement at the Tesla Australia all hands meeting yesterday morning,” the user said on Twitter.

“Sales advisers are ringing and emailing everyone progressively to expect deliveries in the second half of the year.”

Australian-delivered Tesla cars are built at the Giga Shanghai facility, which has ground to a near halt over the past month.

According to Reuters, production dropped more than 90 per cent between March and April, from 65,814 to approximately 6000.

According to the Tesla Australia website, a Model 3 ordered today would take between nine and 12 months to arrive.

Last week Drive reported this severe slowdown has likely pushed back local deliveries of the Tesla Model Y SUV for the second time.

Copyright Drive.com.au 2022

