Android 12 is now available for the Asus ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro – 9to5Google

Abhinav Mishra
May 16
Ben Schoon
– May. 16th 2022 8:43 am PT


The rollout of Android 12 has been swift on some devices, and relatively slow on others. But right on schedule, Asus just released its Android 12 update for the ZenFone 7 series.

Released in 2020, the Asus ZenFone 7 series delivered a standard and a Pro model both based on the Snapdragon 865 chipset with 90Hz displays, 5,000 mAh batteries, and a unique design, too. Both phones offered up a specialized camera setup that put the trio of rear camera on a hinge. This allowed the cameras to serve as typical rear-facing shooters, but with a quick flip they could also become selfie cameras.
Asus previously announced that the ZenFone 7 series would get Android 12 sometime during the first half of 2022, and that’s exactly what’s happened. Available now, the Android 12 update for the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro is rolling out via an OTA update.
The update’s changelog, hosted on Asus’ ZenTalk forums, details changes including a revamped notification shade, over a dozen redesigned built-in apps, and replacing Asus’ “Safeguard” app with Android’s built-in Emergency SOS feature. Asus has also adopted Android 12’s controversial Internet toggle in place of the separate Wi-Fi and mobile data quick settings, as well as adopting Android 12’s various privacy features such as the dashboard.
Prior to this update, Asus also brought Android 12 to the ZenFone 8 series and the ROG Phone 5.
