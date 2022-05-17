Galaxy Tab S6 is finally getting Android 12 update in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

The Galaxy Tab S6 started getting the Android 12 update two months ago. However, that update wasn’t released in the US. Now, Samsung has started rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy Tab S6’s LTE variant in the US.

The latest software update for the LTE version of the Galaxy Tab S6 comes with firmware version T867USQU7DVD2 in the US. The update also brings the March 2022 security update to the tablet. The update is currently rolling out on Sprint’s and T-Mobile’s networks in the US.

The Android 12 update brings a revamped UI design with the Color Palette feature, improved widget styling, more widgets, better Dark Mode, and improved AoD. Samsung has also updated its stock apps, including Bixby, Bixby Routines, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Gallery, Samsung Internet, Samsung Keyboard, and Samsung My Files.

The South Korean firm has also improved the privacy and security of the device through features like privacy indicators for active camera and mic usage. The Galaxy Tab S6 also gets dedicated quick setting toggles to enable or disable camera and microphone usage across the system. There’s a Privacy Dashboard, too.

If you are a Galaxy Tab S6 user with an LTE model in the US, you can now download and install the Android 12 update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

Reviews

