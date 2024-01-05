Upgrade your OS to Windows 11 Pro for the lowest price on the web – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

There will always be a new “killer app,” but if you really want performance out of your PC it all starts with a solid OS. If you haven’t updated to Windows 11 yet, you can now get an enhanced version of Microsoft’s latest operating system for the best price on the web. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is now available for less than $50, and it’s packed with features that make your workday faster and your data more secure.

Windows 11 Pro’s custom layout features allow users to finally organize tabs in a way that fits their flow, while Bitlocker encryption works behind the scenes to protect against hackers and bots. Firewalls and parental controls make this one ideal for those who need one device to do it all.

Right now, new users can upgrade to a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro for $49.99.



Microsoft Windows 11 Pro – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Macworld Sweden

Macwelt Germany

Subscribe to the Macworld Digital Magazine

Manage Subscription

Newsletter

source