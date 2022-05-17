Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, MATIC Price Analysis: 19 April – AMBCrypto News

Cosmos: Is taking a short position on ATOM the way to go

The ‘underground’ story behind China’s ban on crypto-mining

Axie Infinity [AXS] – All you need to know about the upcoming inflection point

A DraMATIC time as the token perseveres to cross $1, this metric hit fever pitch

TRON [TRX] saw high volatility in May, could bulls be in the driving seat

The ‘underground’ story behind China’s ban on crypto-mining

Bitcoin’s 3-day death cross reveals if BTC can move down to $20,000

Assessing if Bitcoin back to its previous week lows is a real possibility

Betting on Bitcoin [BTC]? Here’s what you should definitely consider

Bitcoin [BTC]: Here are a few signals that point to a strong possibility of a recovery

Ethereum: How investors can hope to save $125B of ETH

Ethereum finds a local bottom but these levels can save your portfolio

Ethereum: Will ‘almost into the opportunity zone’ be enough for ETH

Here’s the two-faced ETH scenario as average gas fee hits new low

How is ‘never down or stopped’ Ethereum’s health pre-Merge

Published

on

By

Bitcoin saw a lower timeframe “recovery” from just under the $39k mark, and at press time was trading at $40.8k. This development had a positive impact on the altcoin market in recent hours. However, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu faced stiff resistance once more, while MATIC had a slightly more bullish outlook due to the presence of demand.

Source: DOGE/USDT on TradingView

DOGE formed an ascending channel (white) last week and broke down beneath the pattern in the past couple of days. In the past month, the $0.14-$0.141 area has acted as strong resistance.

The RSI on the hourly chart climbed above neutral 50, while the CVD also flipped green to show the presence of buying pressure. Hence, the indicators pointed toward a bullish bias for DOGE in the next few hours.

If DOGE can reclaim $0.141 as a demand zone, it can push toward $0.155 in the next few days. Otherwise, a buying opportunity can arise at $0.134 or $0.13 support.

Source: SHIB/USDT on TradingView

In white is a range that SHIB had traded within for nearly a week. The range lows of $0.0000255, in particular, have seen a lot of sideways trading in recent days, and would likely pose resistance to SHIB on its way back up.

The Awesome Oscillator crossed over above the zero line, following the bounce from the $0.0000236 area. On the other hand, this bounce was not enough to coax the CMF above the +0.05 mark. Instead, it resolutely remained beneath -0.05 to show strong capital flow out of the market.

Source: MATIC/USDT on TradingView

The price action of MATIC also has a bearish bias. Like Dogecoin, MATIC neared a strong resistance zone. Even though it had bullish momentum, a BTC impulse move might be needed to sput MATIC past the $1.44 resistance.

The good news for the bulls is that, in the past week, the OBV has made a series of higher lows and higher highs. This uptrend on the OBV is indicative of strong buying volume. Hence, the presence of genuine demand could push MATIC higher.

(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[1]=’FNAME’;ftypes[1]=’text’;fnames[0]=’EMAIL’;ftypes[0]=’email’;}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Is Litecoin lit with MVRV, whales, demand zones showing unbridled ambition

Ethereum: $300M in non-crypto assets and here’s why you should give an “EF”

Akashnath is a Chemical Engineering graduate deeply fascinated by Technical Analysis and the crypto markets and enjoys studying price movements and trying to find patterns.

A DraMATIC time as the token perseveres to cross $1, this metric hit fever pitch

Solana, SAND, EOS Price Analysis: 17 May

Chainlink, MATIC, and SushiSwap Price Analysis: 17 May

This is how Polygon [MATIC] is benefiting from Terra’s [LUNA] $30 billion DeFi loss

XRP, GALA, and Shiba Inu Price Analysis: 14 May

Decentraland, EOS, PancakeSwap Price Analysis: 13 May

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source