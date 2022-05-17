Malaysia Prime Minister Wants Tesla To Open A Plant – CleanTechnica

Hi, what are you looking for?

By

Published

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants Tesla to open a plant in Malaysia. He recently invited several Fortune 500 companies, especially Tesla, to invest in his nation. He told local journalists after meeting with the CEO and President of the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC), Ted Osious, that he’s suggested that Tesla produce EVs in Malaysia.

“I’ve suggested to Tesla to invest in Malaysia in producing electric cars.”

The US-ABC was initially organized in 1984 and currently represents 170 American businesses in Southeast Asia.

Ismail said that he has asked the US-ABC to play a larger role in attracting investments to his region and nation, adding that Malaysia is an important trading partner of the US.

After this meeting, Ismail held a meeting with James Poisant, Secretary-General of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). The WITSA is expected to hold the World Congress on Information Technology in Penang in September.

“I hope this congress will benefit Malaysians in terms of technology.”

He also told Dr. Campbell that all ASEAN member countries should be involved with the US-led initiative in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and added that Kuala Lumpur agreed in principle to join the IPEF.

According to Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MYEVOC) President Datuk Shahrol Halmi, the nation has around 500 EVs on the road and there are many people with plans to buy one, MalayMail reports. Halmi spoke of the interest in EVs and the nation’s encouragement to buy EVs.

“There’s a bright future for EVs in Malaysia, with many expressing an interest in owning one because it is smoother and quieter than a conventional car.

“The current trend in Malaysia is high-end EVs from Porsche, BMW, Hyundai, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz, and now, Tesla, MG, and Audi have entered the market, too. Buyers are spoilt for choice.

“The Malaysian government encourages EV use, providing an exemption on import duty and more. They are better for the environment and don’t emit carbon dioxide which pollutes the air.

“It is in accordance with the government’s 2021–2030 Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint, as well.”

You can read more here.

Johnna

